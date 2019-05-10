Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Launch New Project

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched a new project that helps individuals suffering from mental health issues. The project is called Shout, and it is partnered with the Crisis Text Line that offers free, confidential mental health support 24 hours a day, seven days a week through text messages, People magazine reported Friday.

On Thursday, William posted a video on Instagram encouraging those in the U.K. to volunteer for the organization.

The U.S.-based Crisis Text Line has reportedly processed 100 million messages since its inception in 2013. CEO and founder Nancy Lublin told People the launch was significant because the royal couples were the first celebrities around the world to tackle the issue of mental health.

“It’s been so personal and they’ve done such a fantastic job elevating the issue and reducing stigma.”

Lublin said she first spoke to “charming” Prince William in November of 2016 about the project.

“They’ve visited our offices multiple times in the U.K., they’ve met with volunteers — which is so special,” Lublin said, adding that they have been “very hands-on.”

She added their willingness to get involved was “powerful.”

“We really couldn’t ask for better spokespeople and champions. Mental health is the epidemic of this generation.”

In a statement, the royal couples said they were excited to be part of the project, People reported.

“Over the last few months Shout has started working quietly behind the scenes. We have all been able to see the service working up close and are so excited for its future,” the statement said.

The BBC reported that the royal couples used almost $4 million dollars from their Royal Foundation to help get the project off the ground.

The organization ran a year-long pilot last year during which 60,000 conversations took place. Research showed that 85 percent of the texts received were sent by people 25 years old or younger.

This is not the first project the royal couples have taken on. The BBC reported that in 2016, they launched their Heads Together campaign, which formed partnerships with charities that provide mental health support to people who need it, while also raising awareness for mental health issues. The project also aims to tackle the stigma associated with mental health struggles.

The Royal Foundation‘s website said that fear and judgement often stop people from seeking help, and they hoped to change the conversation so that people could feel comfortable asking for help when they need it.