‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theories: Here Are The Major Theories That Could Still Play Out

With only two episodes left, there is still plenty of room for speculation.

Part of the fun of Game of Thrones is all of the fan theories out there that delve into the story and surmise what could possibly happen next. However, with only two episodes left in HBO’s hit epic fantasy, are there any theories left?

Over the course of seven seasons and for many years prior to that with the book series, theories have abounded regarding Game of Thrones. Now, with only two episodes left in the eighth and final season, there are really only three major theories left, although plenty of smaller and more obscure ones still exist.

Valonqar Theory

In the Season 5 premiere of Game of Thrones, a prophecy involving Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) was introduced. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this prophecy was given by Maggy the Frog (Jodhi May) and indicated that Cersei’s three children would die before she did.

While this has already come true in the TV series, the book series on which Game of Thrones is based has an extended version of this prophecy.

“And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you,” the prophecy reads in A Feast for Crows, the fourth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

Valonqar is a Valyrian word that translates to mean “little brother.” As a result of this, many book fans suspect that one of Cersei’s younger brothers will kill her in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Of course, with Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) making a sudden trip out of Winterfell after he heard of what had befallen Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) fleet at the hands of his sister, it seems possible he could be traveling to King’s Landing. At first, many fans believed that Jaime was returning to King’s Landing in order to be with his sister because he described himself as a person who did everything for his sister. However, some fans now speculate that he is returning there to kill his sister and end her reign of terror.

While Jaime is the obvious one at this point to fill the position of valonqar, some fans still believe that Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) could also fill this position. And, with Cersei ordering Bronn (Jerome Flynn) to kill both of her brothers, it is possible that Cersei also believes them both to be a threat to her now.

Azor Ahai Prophecy

It seems highly likely that this theory has seen the end of its life. However, as previously pointed out by The Inquisitr, there might still be room for it to play out further.

With the death of the Night King (Vladimir Furdik), it seems most probable that the Azor Ahai prophecy has finished. Azor Ahai was a promised prince who would return when needed to protect Westeros against the darkness.

However, if viewers take the Night King out of the equation as the biggest threat to Westeros and place either Cersei or Daenerys in his place, it is still possible for this prophecy to play out and still leaves plenty of room for theories about the mythical Azor Ahai character.

Cleganebowl

This isn’t so much a theory as wish-fulfillment by viewers and fans of the books. Fans have long said that they want to see the Hound (Rory McCann) and the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) fight to the death.

As Inverse points out, the TV series has also hinted at the potential for Cleganebowl to still happen in Game of Thrones.

“Remember me?” The Hound said to his brother, the Mountain, in Season 7.

“Yeah, you do. You’re even uglier than I am now. What did they do to you? Doesn’t matter; that’s not how it ends for you, brother. You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.”

Now, with the Hound heading to King’s Landing with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), it looks possible that HBO will allow this fan favorite theory to come true.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.