Ciara Takes Her Pants Off To Promote New Album, ‘Beauty Marks’

Tomorrow, on May 10, Ciara’s seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, will be released worldwide for everyone to hear.

To support the album, the “Body Party” songstress has been uploading black and white images to her Instagram page to showcase her own beauty. Yesterday, she shared a close-up beauty shot that displayed her side profile. Her jawline was sharp, her skin was smooth, and her cheekbones were popping. The image was reminiscent of one of her biggest influences, Sade. Fans were quick to notice and praise the classic looking photo, which The Inquisitr reported.

In her most recent upload, Cici is bearing all, taking off her pants and underwear and showing off the bottom half of her body. She appears to be wearing the same garment that she wore in the side profile image, but this time we get to see her posing in a full length. In the photo, she is holding onto the black roll neck garment and pulling it down as she points her leg out to give her incredible body some more shape. This time, Ciara is looking into the camera lens.

The photo has been liked over 255,00 times within three hours of uploading. Her industry friend, Kelly Rowland, who also features on her new record, commented in the comments section.

“Working on my squats now! STUNNING!!” she said, praising the “Goodies” chart-topper.

Serena Williams also commented with loads of eye heart emojis.

Another way Cici is promoting this record is by creating a movement for her fans to join in on. She wants them to join her in the “#BeautyMarks” journey and upload their rawest selfies to her website. This movement was kickstarted after she posted a “vulnerable” selfie to her page, which showed the star posing makeup- and extension-free, per The Inquisitr.

Earlier this week, Ciara turned up to this year’s Met Gala event in style. In a video clip uploaded up her Instagram account, she revealed she became the first person to ever twerk on the red carpet claiming that history had been made. The Inquisitr reported this as she did it with musician Big Freedia while dancing to her single “Play.”

Ciara’s latest single releases — “Level Up,” “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” “Greatest Love,” and “Thinkin Bout You,” will all be included on the new record. At the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month, she performed “Thinkin Bout You” for the very first time, which The Inquisitr noted was very Janet Jackson inspired, who she also considers a huge inspiration.

