Zendaya Shows Major Cleavage In A Shimmery, Tight Dress On ‘Vogue’ Cover

Zendaya is showing off all of her curves for her Vogue cover.

The Spider-man: Homecoming actress graces the magazine’s June cover in a sparkling gold Ralph Lauren dress. According to Vogue, celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble styled Zendaya’s hair in finger waves for a nostalgic theme. Zendaya is also wearing light makeup for the cover in images taken by photographer Tyler Mitchell. The Greatest Showman star shared the cover photo to her 55.7 million followers. According to her caption, this is Zendaya’s second time debuting on the front of the fashion publication. The photo received more than 900,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments.

“This is incredible. Adore beyond!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Huge Congratulations!!! So proud of you – show them how it’s done babes,” chimed another.

In the Vogue article, the former Disney star mentions that she is officially leaving the studio behind. The young actress previously had two shows under the Disney channel: Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. One year after wrapping up the latter show, E! reports that Zendaya is gearing up to premiere her latest show, Euphoria, on HBO. The series, which is executive produced by Drake, also stars A Wrinkle In Time star Storm Reid and Maude Apatow. In the series, Zendaya portrays a recovering drug addict, a part which she says is vastly different from any of her previous roles.

“Obviously, there’s not much in my own experience of being a teen that I could draw on, especially when it comes to struggling with addiction,” she said in her interview. “It’s a totally different thing than being the star of K.C. Undercover. That first day on set, I was honest-to-God terrified.”

Zendaya also discusses her time off-screen, including continuing to use her image to discuss real-life events. She said she wants to employ her art and platform to inform others about issues like gentrification. She also said that while she doesn’t view herself as an activist, she wants to use her fame to reach out to as many people as possible, especially those in her Bay Area hometown.

Zendaya may be putting her Disney days behind her but she paid homage to the studio at the 2019 Met Gala. The Inquisitr previously shared that the actress had possibly the most memorable costume at the event by going with a Cinderella theme. Accompanied by her stylist Law Roach, Zendaya wore a replica of the Disney fairytale dress and even lost her glass slipper on the red carpet.

“Thank you to my Fairy Godbrutha for a fairytale ending to my Disney days,” Zendaya said of Roach in her Instagram video caption.

Vogue’s June 2019 issue will be available on newsstands nationwide May 21.