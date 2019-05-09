‘One Piece’ Chapter 942 Spoilers: Tonoyasu’s Fate Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 942 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will mainly focus on Tonoyasu, a thief living in Ebisu Town who is recently arrested by Shogun Kurozumi Orochi’s subordinates. Tonoyasu is the Robin Hood of the Land of Wano as he only steals from the wealthy people of the Flower Capital and gives it to the poor.

When he was captured, Shogun Orochi’s men found out that Tonoyasu is not just an ordinary thief. It was revealed that Tonoyasu’s real name is Yasuie and he’s a former daimyo of Hakumai who is a close ally of the late Lord Kozuki Oden. Upon learning his real identity, Shogun Orochi decided to personally watch his execution, together with Courtesan Komurasaki’s funeral.

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 942 started with Tonoyasu remembering his past with Lord Oden. Tonoyasu was born in Hakumai and was always respected by the samurais, while the young Oden dreamt of heading out to the sea. The scene then returned at present where Tonoyasu is set to be executed at Bakura Town. Shogun Orochi’s subordinates are telling the citizens of the Land of Wano all the crimes Tonoyasu committed.

Because of leading the people to act against the current ruler of the Land of Wano, Shogun Orochi’s men said that Tonoyasu should be killed. Tonoyasu denied that he’s the Witching Hour Boy, saying that he only claimed the title to cause a disturbance in the Land of Wano. Tonoyasu said that since Lord Oden died, the people of the Land of Wano have lost their ability to go up against abusive rulers and invaders so he decided to spread a fake rumor in the Flower Capital.

One Piece Chapter 942 finally revealed how Shogun Orochi learned about the plan of the Nine Red Scabbards to avenge Lord Oden. Shogun Orochi became aware of the rebellion when Tonoyasu created the fake rumor and as of now, lots of supporters of the Kozuki clan have already been arrested and sent to the Prisoner’s Mine. Tonoyasu apologized for what he has done and told Shogun Orochi that he will never be as great as Lord Oden. After hearing all the insults, Shogun Orochi and his men executed Tonoyasu.

One Piece Chapter 942 featured the death of Tonoyasu. Toko arrived at Bakura Town and started to realize that his father is no longer alive. Toko and the people from Ebisu Town were laughing while tears were falling down from their eyes. Strawhat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro tried to stop the people from laughing, but Kozuki Hiyori interfered. Hiyori revealed that the main reason why Toko, Tonoyasu, and all the people of Ebisu Town laughs no matter what happens is because of the SMILE devil fruit Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido brought to their place.