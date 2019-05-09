‘RHONJ’ Cast Member Jennifer Aydin Offers An Update On Teresa Giudice Amid Husband Joe’s Deportation Drama

Jennifer Aydin is revealing how Teresa Giudice has been handling her family situation.

Jennifer Aydin is quite impressed by the way in which her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Teresa Giudice, has been handling her husband Joe Giudice’s impending deportation.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the Envy by Melissa Gorga fashion show earlier this month, Aydin said that Giudice was her “hero” because of how she’s been coping with the tragic situation that her family is being faced with.

“She’s still putting on a brave face and still being the best mom she can be, being the best wife that she could be under the circumstances, being a daughter to her father, being a sister to her brother,” Aydin explained, according to a May 8 report.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Giudice and her husband, Joe, share four children, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, and earlier this year, they hoped to have their family back together. However, because of a deportation ruling against Joe, that didn’t happen. Instead, after his prison release in March, he was taken to an immigration detention center, where he’s been ever since.

“Anybody else could’ve broken down so easy, and she’s still paying the bills, she’s still working, she’s going on appearances,” Aydin explained. “People think she’s gallivanting all around doing vacations – she’s not! She’s not. She’s working. She’s putting food on the table for her children — that’s what a mama bear does.”

While Giudice revealed during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion that she would split from Joe if he’s ultimately sent back to his native Italy, Aydin told Us Weekly that Giudice would be keeping her family together for as long as she possibly can.

As Giudice and her family continue to do their best to stay positive in regard to Joe’s fate, he recently learned his deportation appeal had been declined. Now, after filing another petition, he is again waiting to hear whether or not he will be allowed to remain in the United States with his family.

Throughout the past several months of hardships, Giudice and her family, as well as her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars, have been encouraging their online fans to sign a petition requesting Joe be released from custody and allowed to go back to Giudice and their four daughters.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is in production and expected to air later this year on Bravo TV.