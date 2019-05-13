‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Latest Bran Theory Could Suggest More Dragons — Or Dragon Warging

A vision Bran had could indicate that he will warg into a dragon in upcoming episodes of 'Game of Thrones.'

The latest fan theory involving Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) could suggest that the character might warg into a dragon in an upcoming episode of Game of Thrones. However, there is a variation on this theory that also leads fans to suspect there could be more dragons coming before the series concludes.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “The Last of the Starks”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 4 of the final season of Game of Thrones saw the devastating loss of a second of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) dragons. Rhaegal was knocked from the sky by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), thanks to the massive dragon-killing crossbows equipped on his fleet’s ships.

This means that Daenerys, the Mother of Dragons, has only a single dragon left. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans are already speculating about the creatures becoming extinct in the series that only just saw them brought back to life. Can she use this dragon effectively, now that King’s Landing has been fortified with multiple crossbows?

According to the latest fan theory involving Bran, she might be able to — if she allows Bran to warg into her remaining dragon, Drogon. As International Business Times points out, an earlier conversation between Bran and the previous Three-Eyed Raven could suggest so.

“You will never walk again, Bran,” the Three-Eyed Raven told his eventual successor. “But you will fly.”

A user on Reddit also points out that a vision that Bran had in Episode 2 of Season 4 of Game of Thrones shows the shadow of a dragon flying over King’s Landing. The user then suggests that the vision is shown from the perspective of the dragon looking down on its own shadow indicating — since it is Bran’s vision — that Bran has warged into a dragon.

“It actually appeared to be from the Dragons’ perspective flying over the buildings looking at its own shadow. Could this be a vision of the future where Bran wargs into a dragon during [the] Episode 5 battle?”

If this theory is correct and Bran wargs into Drogon, then it appears that he will successfully fly over King’s Landing. How this will work out from a tactical viewpoint remains to be seen, though.

However, Mental Floss disagrees with the theory that the vision shows the dragon shadow from the perspective of the dragon. Instead, they believe that the perspective is “of something else looking at the dragon’s shadow.” If so, it could suggest that a second dragon is flying alongside Bran’s warged dragon.

If this is the case, there are two options. Either Bran has warged into Rhaegal or that there is another dragon present in which Bran has warged into. However, viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Game of Thrones to find out if these theories are correct or not.

