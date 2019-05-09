Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Need To Be ‘Dealt With,’ According To John Kelly

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said that it was difficult working in an environment where the president employs his family members. While he didn’t mention Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner by name, he did talk about Trump’s family members “who work in the White House,” and he clarified that he didn’t mean Melania Trump.

The Daily Mail says that Kelly has been making the rounds on news shows to talk about his experience in the Trump administration and his belief that it’s time for Trump’s family members to leave. Kelly was a guest on The David Rubenstein Show on Bloomberg Television, and while he made it clear that Melania Trump is a wonderful person, he didn’t share the same affection for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

“They were an influence that has to be dealt with.”

John Kelly, a former general, started at the White House in July of 2017 and had a long-running conflict with Donald Trump’s oldest daughter and her husband. As chief of staff, Kelly had a great deal of frustration with the couple in an advisory role.

One of the biggest issues for Kelly was the president’s desire to have Ivanka and Kushner granted security clearance against the advice of the White House personnel security office.

Per The Daily Mail report, Donald Trump asked Kelly to get clearances for his family members against advice, and when he and White House Counsel Don McGahn refused, Trump granted the clearances himself. An investigation is underway to determine whether the president tried to twist Kelly’s arm to get Ivanka Trump top clearance.

Ivanka Trump stated publicly that her father played no role in getting her clearance.

“The president had no involvement pertaining to my clearance or my husband’s clearance.”

Ironically, Kelly was first charged to get rid of disruptive people, which is the way he found the Trump family members to be in the West Wing. Yet, in that effort, he had no success, instead, leaving his post himself while Trump and Kushner were still in place.

When John Kelly left his post, calling the couple “dilettantes, this created a vacuum, according to The Inquisitr, that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner stepped in to and took charge. But even Donald Trump’s close friends don’t believe that “Javanka,” as they are called, is up to the task.

Ron Klain, chief of staff for Vice Presidents Al Gore and Joe Biden, says that Trump and Kushner continually operate outside the chain of command, putting the president at increased risk during an investigation.