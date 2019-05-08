Here’s How Royal Baby Archie’s Introduction To The World Differed From That Of His Cousins

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their first child two days ago. Today, they appeared in public with him for the first time.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor made his debut at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle — in the English county of Berkshire — while wrapped in a white blanket. His appearance highlighted the pair’s decision to skip tradition and to carve their own path, per Harper’s Bazaar.

Typically, the royal family releases hospital photos soon after the birth, but Harry and Meghan decided to show him to the world during their Windsor Castle visit. Conversely, Harry’s brother and sister-in-law — Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge — followed tradition, taking photos of all three of their children within 24 hours of their birth.

Why the difference? William is second in line to the throne, which means that the Cambridge family is tightly tied to royal tradition — unlike the Sussex family.

For Prince Louis’ birth, the pair posed with the newborn just a little over six hours after his birth. He was wrapped in a white shawl from GH Hurt and Son Ltd., while Kate wore a red designer dress with a white collar.

According to People, Princess Charlotte was debuted just seven hours after her birth, captured wearing an ivory bonnet while wrapped in a white shawl. Kate wore a silk shift dress with a buttercup print from one of her favorite brands, Jenny Packham.

George was debuted a day after his birth. He was wrapped in a shawl as Kate wore a blue polka-dot dress. William wore a matching blue button-down shirt.

Meghan and Harry have announced a name! The royal baby is called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: https://t.co/Du9nciG3ah pic.twitter.com/39sg02yLOD — CNN (@CNN) May 8, 2019

Per CBC News, Harry and Markle used their visit to Windsor Castle — the location of their wedding reception last year — to talk about their new addition to the world.

“It’s magic — it’s pretty amazing, and I have the two best guys in the world, so I am really happy,” Meghan said.

“He’s just been a dream, so it’s been a special couple of days,” she said later.

“It’s great, parenting is amazing,” Harry said.

“It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, to be able to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”

After the child’s birth, Harry called it “the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine,” adding that he and Markle are “both absolutely thrilled.”

Archie is Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild, and is seventh in line to the throne.