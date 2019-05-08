Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Very Emotional’ After Welcoming Royal Baby

Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling very emotional in the days following the birth of the royal baby. The new mom and her husband, Prince Harry, announced the little boy’s birth on Monday, and it seems their lives have been a whirlwind since then.

According to Us Weekly, Markle and Prince Harry’s new little bundle of joy made his first official appearance on Wednesday as the couple introduced their son to the world for the first time, still not revealing the little prince’s name.

Sources are now telling the magazine that Meghan has been a bit overwhelmed by all she’s been through in just a few short hours.

“She went into labor just after midnight,” one insider revealed, while a second source added that Markle is “thrilled and, of course, very emotional” following the birth of her son.

The magazine’s latest cover dubs the little boy the first American royal baby and claims that Meghan is changing the monarchy forever with the birth of the prince.

Meanwhile, it appears that the baby boy already has both of his parents wrapped around his little finger.

“This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible. I am so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon, Prince Harry stated following the delivery on Monday.

Us Weekly reported that the Duchess of Sussex also opened up about her newborn son, saying that he has the “sweetest temperament,” and that she feels lucky to have the “two best guys in the world” by her side, adding that she is just extremely happy.

The new family are now said to be headed to Frogmore Cottage, where they have decided to live after making the decision to split their households with that of Harry’s brother, Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who will all continue to live at Kensington Palace.

Currently, it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a lot to celebrate. In addition to becoming first-time parents to their son, they are also about to embark on their first wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May of 2018 with a lavish wedding ceremony and huge, star-studded reception. This year they’ll celebrate the day with their little prince by their side.