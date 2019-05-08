The first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Baby Sussex, has already made history in this way, reports People Magazine. Even if the seventh in line to the British throne never takes the seat of a ruler, this male heir has already made their mark on the monarchy.

The baby is the first biracial heir in the monarchy’s history, reported the news outlet. He is also the first heir to have dual citizenship as both an American and British citizen.

When Markle began dating Prince Harry, there was blowback against their union as the former American actress was biracial and divorced, a first for the royal family who had always maintained a seemingly unspoken mentality that anyone who married into their clan would be both white and part of the upper crust of society. Markle broke that rule by not only being biracial and American but an actress as well.

The baby will likely be raised in a household where their ethnicity will be celebrated as it was when the couple married in grand style on May 19, 2018. Their royal wedding was unlike anything the monarchy had ever experienced.

Markle’s African-American heritage was celebrated alongside the traditional trappings of a British royal wedding. She and Prince Harry brought in Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, head of the Episcopal church, to deliver a passionate sermon unlike any heard at a royal wedding prior. A black gospel choir delivered a powerful rendition of “Stand By Me” and black cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason performed. These elements, as well as Harry’s chosen hymns and flowers meant to honor his late mother Princess Diana, melded together for a wedding that went down in royal history.

Markle has never apologized for embracing her heritage and likely as the couple raises their child in a world that is more inclusive than ever, she will continue to make sure that her son knows his own identity. Like his mother before him, he will neither run from it nor be ashamed of it.

In an infamous essay for Elle that Markle wrote several years ago, prior to becoming involved with Prince Harry, Markle spoke about what it was like growing up biracial.

“While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that. To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman. That when asked to choose my ethnicity in a questionnaire as in my seventh-grade class, or these days to check ‘Other’, I simply say: ‘Sorry, world, this is not Lost and I am not one of The Others. I am enough exactly as I am.”

The royal couple debuted a first look at their son on May 8, with a photo op at Windsor Castle.