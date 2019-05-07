Khloe Kardashian Reportedly The Only Member Of Her Family Not Invited To Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian was allegedly the only member of her famous family not invited to Monday night’s Met Gala, barring her brother Rob Kardashian.

According to Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and her famous sisters, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie, all appeared at the Met Gala and looked stunning in their glamorous dresses.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was said to have stayed home from the event despite being invited to stand in solidarity with her sister.

The event, which is thrown by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is a who’s who of the fashion and celebrity world. However, Wintour allegedly believes that Khloe is “too C-list” to attend the gala.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, whose surrogate is due to give birth to her fourth child any day, flew across the country to attend the event, which she hasn’t missed in five years.

Kim walked the carpet in a skintight dress with her husband, Kanye West, and the rest of her family who was in attendance.

“Everyone in the family knows that it is Kim’s night. She literally talks about it all year long,” an insider said of Kim’s love for the gala.

“Khloe and Kourtney have never been invited to the Met Gala, but Kourtney was invited to this one and chose to stay home with Khloe because she didn’t want to leave her alone,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account to share a message about her changed mindset following her dramatic split with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

“My whole mindset has changed. I don’t have the energy to do certain things & be around people anymore. I’m just at the point in my life where if something feels like it’s draining me, or fighting with my peace of mind & happiness, I’m not dealing with it, at all,” Kardashian’s social media message read.

Meanwhile, Khloe is said to be focusing on the important things in life, such as her baby girl True, despite any ill feelings she may have against the baby’s father.

“Khloe is grateful she has her daughter. She is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part. Khloe will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be,” the insider told Us Weekly following Kardashian and Thompson’s split.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram.