‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Lola Trusts Kyle

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, May 7 brings a roll in the hay for Mia and Arturo. Plus, Phyllis argues with Jack and Nick while Summer and Kyle head to New York alone. Then, Sharon goes to meet Adam alone.

Sharon (Sharon Case) called Adam’s (Mark Grossman) number and heard his voice. Sharon instantly knew that the person she heard is Adam. She called back and left a message asking to meet sometime. Then Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) arrived in Las Vegas, and Victor (Eric Braeden) showed up. Nikki demanded Victor reveal his plan. While Victor explained he just wants to find Adam, Sharon received a text from Adam asking to meet alone.

Although Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) felt nervous about Sharon going alone, she decided she had to to keep Adam from bolting. Victor warned Rey not to mess with his family, and Sharon went off to meet Adam with somebody watching her.

Back in Genoa City, Summer (Hunter King) told Nick (Joshua Morrow) about her business trip with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Nick worried it wasn’t a good idea, but Summer said she planned to keep her job. Later, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) stopped by Nick’s, and they argued about Summer’s plans. Nick accused Phyllis of encouraging Summer to stay at Jabot so that she would have a connection there. After Nick took a call from Nikki, he played with Christian while looking worried.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Kyle went to Society to tell Lola (Sasha Calle) about his trip with Summer, and Lola said she trusts Kyle. Then, Arturo (Jason Canela) tried again with Abby (Melissa Ordway), and she shut him down. Nate (Sean Dominick) eventually stepped in and asked Arturo to leave. Then, Nate asked Abby on a date, and she turned him down, but later she accepted a drink with him. Lola assured Abby that Summer had accepted that her marriage to Kyle is over, but Abby showed Lola a selfie Summer posted with Kyle.

At Crimson Lights, Phyllis awkwardly told Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) that her ideas weren’t what she needed, and Phyllis couldn’t give Mia a job. Mia and Arturo commiserated, and they discussed getting out of town together. Then, Mia and Arturo slept together.

Phyllis stopped by Jabot to pitch ideas for her accessories line to go with the Jabot Collective. Jack (Peter Bergman) told Phyllis he was putting her in a time out, which left Phyllis infuriated. Then, Phyllis returned to Crimson Lights and hacked into Summer’s laptop and stole a file on the Jabot Collective.