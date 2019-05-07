Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Arguing With Husband, Calls Him ‘Perfect’ On New Episode Of ‘Teen Mom 2’

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Jenelle Evans traveled to Florida to film with Briana DeJesus. Her traveling was likely due to producers not willing to go to Jenelle’s home to film because of her husband, David. According to Radar Online, on the episode, Jenelle opened up about arguing with her husband and the strain that it is putting on her marriage.

Since Jenelle has to leave the house and even go out of town in order to film for the show, she admits that is what she and David argue about.

“That’s all me and David fight about. He doesn’t cheat on me. He doesn’t do anything wrong as a husband. He’s perfect. It’s just we argue about filming. He can’t be involved and it hurts his feelings.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle’s husband allegedly shot and killed her French bulldog Nugget last week. Reportedly, he admitted to doing so after the dog nipped at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter. Jenelle confirmed the death of the dog by posting a picture of her with the dog to Instagram and saying that the dog is “gone forever.”

While filming with another friend in Florida, Jenelle also opened up about her relationship with her mother, Barbara, and revealed that there was some tension between them. According to Too Fab, Jenelle explained the situation with her mom to her friend.

“She’s back to the way she was about thinking things about what the tabloids are writing and she doesn’t even come ask me about it.”

She went on to explain, “I told my mom, I can’t be that open with you anymore. You get protective or offended over the littlest things.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle reportedly cut off contact with her mom following the incident with David and the dog. Barbara has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, and seemingly, Barbara does not want him over at Jenelle’s house when her husband is there.

Although Jenelle was able to film in Florida for the most recent episode, that may not be happening again. While the other girls have been filming for Season 9B, Jenelle has reportedly not yet filmed any scenes, and as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she allegedly asked to film with Briana again. However, her request was supposedly denied.

Recently, the cast went to New York City to film the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Reportedly, Jenelle has not filmed any scenes for the new season since filming the reunion.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.