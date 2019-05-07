‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: The Dragon Egg Theory

Could there be more dragon eggs in Westeros?

Game of Thrones has been rather hard on its dragons. However, is there still a chance that more dragons will be born?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “The Last of the Starks”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 7, as Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) helped Jon Snow (Kit Harington) beyond the Wall, one of her dragons fell to the Night King (Vladimir Furdik). Then, in Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8, another of her dragons, Rhaegal, was lost when Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) attacked with his fleet that was armed with massive dragon-killing crossbows.

This means that only a single dragon of the three that Dany hatched from eggs remains. And, as Time points out, it was heavily suggested in the first season of Game of Thrones that Dany’s gift of stone dragon eggs was the last of their kind. This means that when her final dragon, Drogon, dies, that will be the end of its kind in Westeros.

Or, does it?

According to George R. R. Martin, the author of the book series on which Game of Thrones is based, the dragons of Westeros are gender fluid. So, while Daenerys has given all of her dragons male names, that does not mean that is their actual sex. And, if this is the case, Drogon might actually be able to produce or is currently incubating eggs.

However, this would mean that Drogon has already mated with its siblings in order to create these dragon eggs. And while incest is okay in the Targaryen line, there hasn’t really been any indication in the TV series that the dragons have been engaging in procreation. Of course, just because no one has mentioned seeing the dragons procreating, doesn’t mean it never happened. It just means that it would be a massive surprise to viewers if this were to suddenly happen, especially considering the sexes of the dragons have never been discussed on Game of Thrones before.

Inverse also points out that Winterfell might actually be the place to go to find more dragon eggs. For, while it was suggested in Season 1 of Game of Thrones that Dany’s gifted dragon eggs were the last of their kind, it doesn’t actually mean this is true.

Once again, this theory has developed from the books and not the television series. However, in The World of Ice and Fire and Fire and Blood, it has been mentioned by a jester called Mushroom that there might be dragon eggs hidden beneath Winterfell. While Mushroom is considered to be an unreliable source, he did state that the Targaryen dragon, Vermax, once laid a batch of eggs in the Winterfell crypt.

What if this is actually Drogon and 3 newly hatched dragons ????????‍♀️???? #Dracarys @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7A9k0eu604 — Kristen Mattheessen (@kamatt14) May 6, 2019

In addition to these suggestions, fans have noted a section of the opening credits of Game of Thrones that shows a large dragon with three smaller dragons. And, since the opening credits are very good at hiding information in plain sight, fans are suggesting that it is proof that baby dragons are coming. Bustle even points out that perhaps one of Daenerys’ dragons have previously laid a clutch of eggs that have now hatched and are flying around Westeros looking for their mother.

However, viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Game of Thrones to find out if there will be more dragons appearing.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.