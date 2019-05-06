‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: All The Valonqar Theories

Will Cersei die at the hand of one of her brothers, or another 'little brother?'

As Game of Thrones heads towards the final two episodes, fans are looking forward to what will happen to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). One of the possibilities is that she dies at the hand of the “valonqar.” But, who is the valonqar and what is the reason behind this theory?

For those that remember the prophecy made in Episode 1 of Season 5 of Game of Thrones by Maggy the Frog (Jodhi May), it involved Cersei’s future. At the time, Maggy correctly predicted that Cersei will have three children and that she will outlive them all. However, in the book series on which Game of Thrones is based, this prophecy goes further and Maggy predicts that Cersei will die at the hand of her little brother, or valonqar in High Valyrian.

“And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you,” the prophecy reads in A Feast for Crows, which is the fourth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

There are a couple of translations that book fans have been banking on since reading this.

Initially, many fans translated this to mean Tyrion (played by Peter Dinklage in the TV series) would be the one to kill his sister since he is the obvious choice being not only the younger brother of Cersei but short in stature. However, other fans also suggested that this translation could also include Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) since Cersei is the eldest Lannister, being born shortly before her twin, Jaime.

Initially, fans were not sure Jaime would be the one to murder his own sister since he was also in love with her. However, over the years, and as conflict has erupted, more fans are wondering if Jaime could be the valonqar.

Helen Sloan / HBO

Now, with Jaime heading to Kings Landing in the TV series, fans are turning to the book prophecy to indicate that Jaime will, in fact, be the one to kill Cersei, even though there has been no mention of the second half of Maggy’s prophecy mentioned so far in the Game of Thrones TV series. It would also make him the Queenslayer as well as the Kingslayer.

While the valonqar theory seems pretty set in stone regarding the two top contenders for the role of valonqar, there are a few other possibilities floating around. As IGN points out, Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) is also the little brother within the Greyjoy clan. This means that while he is not Cersei’s little brother, he is currently in close proximity to her. And, considering Tyrion just spoke of Cersei’s pregnancy in Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8, Euron might work out that he was not the first to find out about Cersei’s pregnancy and that he might not be the father. This, certainly, could enrage him enough to have him kill Cersei.

On Reddit, there is also another fan theory that suggests that Cersei’s baby will be the one to kill her. In effect, the younger son of her children.

“What if she’s pregnant with another son, and while giving birth to him, she dies. She is killed by the Valonqar. Nowhere in Mags prophecy does it say HER valonqar, just THE valonqar.”

In addition, it is still a possible way in which Jaime could kill her, although, be it indirectly since he is the one who got her pregnant in the first place.

Finally, there is another wild fan theory out there about who the valonqar really is.

In Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) reminded Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) that she would kill people with brown eyes, green, eyes, and blue eyes. While already Arya has killed people with brown and blue eyes, fans have noted that Cersei has green eyes. At first, it seems like this would contradict the theory that Cersei dies at the hands of the valonqar. However, as Bustle points out, already it is known that High Valyarian can be gender neutral with some of their words, so it isn’t a long stretch to consider the fact that valonqar might also mean “little sister” of which Arya is in the Stark family.

Also, Arya is known for her ability to use other’s faces.

So, could Arya don the face of Tyrion or Jaime and be the one to kill Cersei? Only by tuning into further episodes of Game of Thrones will reveal the answer.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.