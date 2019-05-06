Charli XCX Poses In Just A Shower Towel Ahead Of The Met Gala

Charli XCX is one of many stars who will be attending this year’s Met Gala fashion event.

The “After The Afterparty” hitmaker has taken to Instagram to share with her fans that she is getting ready for the event. In the photo, XCX is posing with just a white shower towel on, implying she’s just washed and will be getting changed into her designer gown real soon. Her hair in the photo is very reminiscent of Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice from when she was in the Spice Girls. Charli appears to have a bob style haircut which is a similar look Beckham was known for in the ’90s.

22 hours ago, she posted a selfie to Instagram expressing that this year will be her first time going to the Met Gala which must be exciting for the fashionable star.

“baby’s first met gala tomorrow….. wish me luck angels,” she told her 3.1 million followers.

The selfie has so far been liked by over 75,500 fans and has been commented on over one thousand times. Her followers are just as excited as the “Break The Rules” songstress is.

“OH MY GOD THIS IS ICONIC ALREADY,” one user said.

“looking forward to see your outfit tomorrow ahhhhh,” another eager fan wrote.

“Omfg you’ll SERVE,” pop singer Kim Petras commented.

The event will take place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Recently, Charli tweeted her fans letting them know that new music from her is coming their way this year. She admitted that she has been slow delivering music to her fans but did tell them that her new songs will be a continuation of her mixtape, Pop 2, which The Inquisitr reported.

“I know I’m slow sometimes but I want things perfect. This new era will be all things Charli,” she assured them.

In April, Charli celebrated the sixth anniversary of the release of her debut album, True Romance, via her Instagram account. The debut record, which was released in 2013, put Charli on the map. By the time she released her second studio album, Sucker, XCX was achieving hits all around the globe. Her single “Boom Clap” became a global top 10 hit peaking at No. 6 in the U.K., No. 8 in the U.S. and Ireland, and No. 9 in Australia. The third single from the album, “Doing It” featured Rita Ora and charted at No. 8 in the U.K.

In 2017, XCX released two mixtapes — Number 1 Angel and Pop 2.

Her latest single release features Australian singer-songwriter, Troye Sivan. The track, “1999” is a nostalgic pop song about the decade they were both born in. The music video, which references a lot of ’90s pop culture moments, has been watched over 29 million times within 6 months of its release. Sivan announced via his social media that he had become an ambassador for MAC Makeup, also previously reported by The Inquisitr.