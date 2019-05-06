Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Nina And Willow Do Battle Again

During Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers tease that viewers will see another intense confrontation involving Nina and Willow. These two have already had a handful of confrontations, typically over Nina’s stepdaughter Charlotte, but it looks like this time it is something else that will have Nina lashing out at Willow.

As viewers saw during Monday’s show, Willow opened up to Kristina to tell her the truth about her experience with Shiloh and Dawn of Day. After the talk at the safe house finished up, Michael noted that he would get her home, and the two talked a bit about the difficulty of what she shared.

Unfortunately, Nina will catch just enough of this conversation between Willow and Michael to take things the wrong way. Nina is thrilled that Michael and her “daughter” Sasha have become something of an item, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that she will get territorial after seeing Willow being friendly with Michael.

The sneak peek shared at the end of Monday’s show reveals that Nina will confront Willow during Tuesday’s episode, and this will rub the teacher the wrong way. Willow will react angrily to what Nina says, asking if Charlotte’s stepmother is insinuating that the teacher was hitting on Michael.

Willow will be aghast by the insinuation and clearly offended by Nina jumping to conclusions like this. Although viewers have speculated that Willow and Michael might ultimately end up in a romance, the two have never crossed that line, and she is committed to her relationship with Chase.

Of course, viewers also know that all of this buildup of animosity between Nina and Willow seems to be moving this storyline toward a wild twist. General Hospital spoilers hint that it will turn out that Willow is Nina’s true biological daughter, a revelation that will shake up both women when it emerges.

She Knows Soaps notes that Michael will be feeling grateful in some sense during Tuesday’s show. It seems likely that he’ll be showing his gratitude toward Willow for her willingness to talk to Kristina, and that some show of gratitude is what sets Nina off and has her lashing out at the teacher yet again.

It’s not known yet whether Willow will successfully defuse this situation with Nina at this point. However, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central detail that there’s more on the way involving both Michael and Willow this week. She has another secret she will soon reveal to someone, and he will soon find himself in over his head in some sense.

When will Nina learn the truth about Sasha not being her daughter and how will that impact Sasha’s romance with Michael? Is Willow Nina’s actual daughter, and if so, how does that bombshell emerge? General Hospital spoilers tease that this all should come to a head soon, and fans are anxious to watch it all play out.