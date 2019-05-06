How Harry and Meghan Are Breaking Tradition With Baby Sussex’s Birth Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their son on Instagram, but there is another way Buckingham Palace announces royal births — with a bulletin placed on an easel that is stationed outside of the palace grounds. The announcement provides general information about the royal baby’s arrival.

The duke and duchess have broken the long-standing tradition with their announcement of their baby boy omitting some of the details that have been mentioned in previous bulletins. Those details include where the baby was delivered, and the signatures of doctors and staff who were present for the baby’s birth.

“The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 05:26am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the brief announcement reads, MSN reported. The announcement also included the date.

In contrast, George, Charlotte, and Louis’ announcements also included signatures from the doctors present for the delivery.

The sparse details should not come as too much of a surprise. The royal couple announced that they would keep a lot of information regarding the birth private, meaning Meghan would probably not pose on hospital steps after the birth like Kate Middleton did.

But royal fans should not despair. People reported that the new parents would take part in a photo opportunity with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle within a few days.

The most important part of the royal baby announcement came via the “traditional” easel https://t.co/3ZqbvOLbrV — The Cut (@TheCut) May 6, 2019

Another break from tradition is the fact that there will be no Baby Sussex merchandise for fans to purchase. A representative from the Royal Collection Trust reportedly told Insider that they had no new ranges to announce, meaning there will be no commemorative plates, Christmas ornaments, pill boxes, and rocking-horse and baby stroller decorations to celebrate the arrival of Baby Sussex.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator and former editor of The International Who’s Who, told Insider that such merchandise was too “commercial” for the couple — another sign that they seem intent on doing things the way they want to, instead of following tradition.

“If the Royal Collection Trust did it for William and Kate’s children, one might have expected it for Baby Sussex, but there is a view that officially releasing merchandise when a baby is born is somehow too commercial. It’s a personal decision,” he said.

“Those who collect will find plenty of unofficial outlets where they can buy this sort of memorabilia,” he added.