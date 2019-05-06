Meghan Markle Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Prince Harry ‘Over The Moon’

Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy. The couple’s official Instagram account confirmed the news with a simple post declaring the sex of the first child of Markle and Prince Harry. Markle went into labor in the early hours of May 6 confirmed Kensington Palace in a statement as reported by ABC News.

It was reported that Prince Harry was by his wife’s side during the delivery.

The Today Show reported that the prince surprised the press who were camped outside of Windsor that he was “excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy. I’m just over the moon.” The baby weighed 7lbs 3 oz.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine…This little thing is absolutely to die for.” He also added that the couple has not settled on a name yet.

It is alleged that Markle had a home birth after a statement from the palace, as reported by the BBC confirmed that Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was with the royal couple and new baby at their home, Frogmore Cottage.

It added that, “The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.”

Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Spencer are the three siblings of the late Princess Diana.

It was not surprising to followers of the royal family that members of Princess Diana’s family were among the first to be notified of the baby’s birth. Her sister Lady Jane Fellowes did a reading from The Song of Solomon at the wedding of the couple on May 19, 2018. Her emotional delivery had much of the congregation in tears reported Hello! Magazine.

It was revealed that Markle and Prince Harry had stated prior to their wedding that it was an “honor” to have Diana’s older sister hold a place of distinction at the wedding, representing the Spencer family and the beloved late princess.

The palace will reveal the name of the baby over the next several days. Royal baby names are usually kept under wraps until the couple is ready to release the news.

News of the baby boy’s birth will now be revealed in an official manner on a placard outside of Buckingham Palace with the sex of the infant and its weight and birthdate.