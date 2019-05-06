Kylie Minogue Reveals That Her Cancer Battle Ruined Her Chances Of Having Children

Australian singer Kylie Minogue has expressed that she feels her battle with cancer ruined her chances of having children.

The “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” chart-topper was 36 years of age when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer and admitted that motherhood wasn’t on her mind when going through the disease in 2005.

Music News reports that younger breast cancer patients in the U.K. have their menopause medically induced during their treatment to stop estrogen levels, which means they won’t be able to produce children any longer.

“I was 36 when I had my diagnosis. Realistically, you’re getting to the late side of things. And, while that wasn’t on my agenda at the time, [cancer] changed everything,” Kylie told Sunday Times‘ Style Magazine, via Music News.

“I don’t want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like,” she continued.

The “Wouldn’t Change A Thing” songstress is now 50-years-old and reveals that she has accepted where she is in life.

“I can’t say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret, so I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can. You’ve got to accept where you are and get on with it”

Despite not having any children yet, adoption or surrogacy is still an option for the Princess of Pop.

Last week, Minogue dropped a new single titled “New York City.” The song will be taken from her new greatest hits compilation, Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection, which will be released June 28. In an Instagram caption, she announced that the release will celebrate 30-plus years of her music career.

Kylie first rose to fame as an actress, playing the role of Charlene Robinson in popular Australian soap opera Neighbours in 1986. She played the role until 1988 after going on to pursue a career in pop music. Her debut self-titled album topped the U.K. and New Zealand charts and peaked at No. 2 in Australia.

Since then, she has achieved five more albums to top the U.K. album chart — Enjoy Yourself, Fever, Aphrodite, Golden, and her 1990 Greatest Hits collection.

Minogue is known for her energic tours and has just conquered her 15th. The “Golden Tour” was in support of the album with the same name, and went across Europe and Australia. In September 2018, she played three huge shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

In June, Kylie is set to play Glastonbury Festival, where she will be joined by other music legends such as The Cure, Janet Jackson, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Neneh Cherry, to name a few. The Inquisitr recently reported that TV host Wendy Williams thought Kylie Jenner was on the lineup, instead of Minogue, who had previously appeared on her show.