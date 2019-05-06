Ariana Madix Speaks Out After Being MIA During The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Trip To Paris

What is she saying about her absence?

The ladies of Vanderpump Rules, including Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder, are currently enjoying a girls getaway in Paris, France, but Ariana Madix is missing in action.

As the women of the show continue to share new photos of their time together in Europe, Madix is facing questions on Instagram about why she didn’t travel with her co-stars.

After commenting on one of Cartwright’s latest photos, which featured her and the other ladies at the catacombs, a fan asked Madix why she wasn’t there. In response, Madix said there was “no reason” for her absence and asked the fan if she was supposed to be there.

When the same fan further engaged with Madix by saying it was a “bummer” that she couldn’t be there with the other members of the Vanderpump Rules cast, Madix appeared uninterested in the trip and said she was “having fun” at the new home she shares with boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

“Why?” she asked. “They are having fun in Paris and I’m having fun at home! It’s all good.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have heard, Madix and Sandoval purchased their first home in The Valley earlier this year after first striking up a relationship with one another during the third season of the show.

In addition to Madix and Sandoval’s home purchase, Maloney and her husband, Tom Schwartz, recently bought a home, as did Scheana Marie, and Cartwright and her fiancé, Jax Taylor.

While the start of production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules has not yet been confirmed, many have believed this recent girls trip could be the start of the new episodes. After all, filming typically begins in May of each year and with so many cast members in the same place at the same time, the shoe seems to fit.

In addition to the trip to Paris potentially being featured on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, fans also have plenty other things to be excited for, starting with the wedding of Cartwright and her fiancé, Taylor, who are set to tie the knot on June 29, 2019 in Kentucky. As fans well know, Cartwright and Taylor have chronicled the ups and downs of their relationship for the past three seasons of the show and got engaged last June while filming Season 7.

To see more of Madix and her co-stars, don’t miss the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere, which begins airing tonight, May 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.