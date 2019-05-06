Madonna Fearful About The Impact Of Social Media On Daughter Lourdes

Madonna is fearful that her oldest child, Lourdes Leon, has become complacent after taking on a modeling career, according to Music News. At the age of 22, her mother, who is referred to as the Queen of Pop, is concerned about the impact of social media.

The “Material Girl” has admitted that she regrets giving her children cell phones. Despite giving them a phone once they became teenagers, she feels it has made them more aware of social standing instead of them striving for career aspirations.

“[Lourdes] is insanely talented,” she told British Vogue.

“I’m green with envy because she’s incredible at everything she does – she’s an incredible dancer, she’s a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she’s way better than me in the talent department,” the “Express Yourself” songstress continued.

“I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, ‘People are going to give me things because I’m her daughter.'”

The “Like A Virgin” chart-topper did note that her own goals and ambitions were heavily influenced by a tough childhood and that she knows that Lourdes won’t be able to relate to that completely.

“I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that ‘Oh yeah, you’re the daughter of…’ – and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do,” she expressed.

Madonna has five other children — Rocco Ritchie, David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone, and Stelle Ciccone.

