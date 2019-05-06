Lala Kent Deems Herself A ‘Baby Mama’ In Paris As Fiance Randall Emmett Enjoys Time With Kids In Los Angeles

Lala Kent is on a girls' trip.

Lala Kent is looking forward to her future life as the wife of movie producer Randall Emmett.

While the couple is currently spending time on different continents, with Kent in Paris, France, and Emmett in Los Angeles, the Vanderpump Rules star let her fans and followers know Emmett was on her mind as she posed for a recent photo on Instagram and deemed herself and her co-stars “baby mamas.”

In the photo, which was shared on Instagram on May 5, Kent was seen posing alongside her co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder, all who are expected to start trying for their first children in the coming year.

As fans well know, Cartwright is getting married to Jax Taylor on June 29 and because Taylor is nearly 40, he wants to have children right away. Meanwhile, Maloney and her husband, Tom Schwartz, who got married in 2016, are also expected to welcome a child soon.

As for Schroeder, she’s been dating boyfriend Beau Clark for about a year and a half and during a recent appearance on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s podcast, per Page Six, she said she wants to get pregnant before she and Clark tie the knot.

Just weeks ago, as she and Emmett searched Miami for the perfect wedding venue, Kent opened up about her plans to become a mom shortly after she and Emmett say “I do” on April 18, 2020.

“All I want in my whole life is to be a mama,” Kent said during an April appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show, via Us Weekly. “I’m meant to be a mom, for sure… We originally said two years after we get married, but Rand told me that we can start, like, right after we get married.”

As Kent continues to enjoy her time in Paris with her fellow future “mamas,” Emmett has been busy with his kids in Los Angeles, where he and Kent share a home. In fact, throughout Kent’s time in Paris, Emmett has been sharing tons of photos and videos of his two daughters, London and Rylee, who he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, on his Instagram Stories.

Emmett also posted a photo of his youngest child, Rylee, on his Instagram page and in the caption, he wrote, “Saturday vibes.”

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss the three-part reunion special for Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which begins airing on Bravo TV tonight, May 6, at 9 p.m.