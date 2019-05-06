‘B&B’s’ Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Wins Emmy For Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

'Queen Steffy' has special message for her fans.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood caused an upset when she took home the coveted Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series Daytime Emmy Award on May 5, 2019. Wood, who portrays Steffy Forrester, appeared to be stunned when Steve Burton and Ingo Rademacher announced that she had won the hotly-contested category.

After kissing her husband, Elan Ruspoli, Wood made her way to the stage. She expressed her surprise before sharing her bumpy start to the day.

“Well, my day started from my baby spitting up on me right before I left to come here. And then my heel broke right when I got on the carpet. Now I have this amazing Emmy Award and so it was worth it, it was worth it.”

In her acceptance speech, Wood mentioned the other actresses who were nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series category. She thanked them for the lunch that they had shared the previous week. Heather Tom, Laura Wright, Marci Miller, and Maura West were the other nominees for the award. Maura West, Ava Jerome on General Hospital, was a firm fan favorite to win the Emmy this year.

“To my fellow nominees… You’re class, you’re just so sassy and fun and I absolutely love you.” In particular, Tom looked particularly delighted for the actress. Tom plays Katie Logan on the same soap opera, and has even directed a few episodes. She appeared to be pleased that Wood nabbed the win.

We can definitely say these stars are looking #BoldandBeautiful at the #DaytimeEmmys! RT if you love these looks. ???? pic.twitter.com/KY2Wr7kSp5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 6, 2019

Wood also thanked two of her co-stars in her acceptance speech. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Wood’s character Steffy was involved with both Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). “Don Diamont, Scott Clifton, it was so wonderful playing against you. You were just wonderful.”

According to Gold Derby’s analysis, Wood’s submission reel showcased her incredible talent. The Bold and the Beautiful’s Steffy Forrester had had an affair with her father-in-law Bill Spencer. The reel begins where she begs Liam to forgive her and wants to know if they are still a family. The following scene shows Steffy giving birth to their daughter with her husband by her side. However, Steffy’s joy is short-lived as Liam wants to have their marriage annulled. Steffy pleads with Liam to reconsider, but the next scene shows her disillusioned when she finds out about Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle). The final scene shows “Queen Steffy” empowered and letting Liam go for the sake of herself and for Kelly.

After telling her husband that she loved him and their son, Wood showed her appreciation for her fans.