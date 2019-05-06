Will ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Revive Its Teddy-Owen-Amelia Love Triangle?

It would be safe to say that Kevin McKidd’s character on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Owen Hunt, has been in a love triangle since his arrival at the hospital.

During earlier seasons, viewers watched as Owen began exploring a relationship with Cristina Yang, played by Sandra Oh, which was quickly disrupted when he ex-fiancé, Beth, showed up at the hospital with her father. Owen broke up with Beth in a two-line email, and she had no idea he had returned from Iraq. Eventually, he cleared things up with Beth and he and Cristina were back on track until his old Army buddy, Teddy Altman, played by Kim Raver, arrived and professed her feelings for Owen.

Owen again found himself caught between two women he loved. He ultimately chose Cristina and the two married in a small ceremony. Unfortunately, his marriage to Cristina didn’t last and he later ended up moving on with Amelia Shepherd, played by Caterina Scorsone. He also married Amelia but the two struggled to make it work due to a number of factors, including Amelia’s brain tumor. After his breakup with Amelia, Owen immediately went to see Teddy and the two spend the night together.

Fans finally thought the two would start dating but they got into an argument and Teddy sent Owen back to his estranged wife, Amelia. Later, Teddy returned to Grey Sloan looking for a job and revealed she was pregnant with Owen’s child. By this time, Owen had been working to reconcile with Amelia.

Owen and Amelia called it quits again and she started hooking up with Atticus Lincoln, played by Chris Carmack. Owen also decided to co-parent with Teddy, who is currently dating Tom Koracick, played by Greg Germann.

It finally looked like Owen’s love triangle days were over, but it seems the writers of the show might be looking to revive the Teddy-Owen-Amelia triangle, according to a report from CinemaBlend.

In the show’s most recent episode, Owen comes to a decision during his therapy session.

Loading...

“I feel clear on what it is I want, and I don’t feel guilty that I’m gonna try to get it, and that’s some kind of a miracle. I wanna feel perfectly clear when I tell her I love her,” he tells his therapist.

While it’s currently unclear who Owen will be professing his love to, co-star and director, Jesse Williams, told TV Guide that, he is excited to see how things unfold with these three characters and the characters affected by the decisions made.

“I’m really excited about the Owen, Teddy, and Amelia triangle. We’ve got some really great scenes with them and that really develops,” Williams explained.

Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy will continue to air on Thursdays on ABC.