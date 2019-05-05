Russians ‘Probably Caught On’ To Donald Trump’s ‘Idiocy And Imbecility,’ Says George Conway

Lawyer George Conway said Saturday that the Russians have “probably caught on” to Donald Trump’s “idiocy and imbecility,” Newsweek reports.

The lawyer — Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway’s husband — made the remarks in response to an MSNBC producer’s post about reports that Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke on Friday for an hour and a half, longer than previously reported.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump said on Friday that he had spoken to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, without discussing Russian election meddling attempts. The president — who said that the call had lasted for an hour — revealed that he and his Russian counterpart had discussed a number of issues: North Korea, Ukraine, China, and Mueller’s report.

According to Trump, Putin “smiled” while discussing the special counsel’s report, because he “knew there was no collusion.”

Trump has since been widely criticized for not bringing up the issue of Russian election meddling during the conversation. Some — former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, for instance — have gone as far as suggesting that Trump may have done so in order to “leave open the possibility” that the Kremlin will help him in 2020.

George Conway weighed in on the conversation as well, replying to an MSNBC producer’s Twitter post, and suggesting that there are only two ways the Trump-Putin conversation could work to America’s advantage. According to the lawyer, the Russians are either “completely confused,” or in disbelief.

“The only way a conversation like this could possibly work to our nation’s advantage would if the Russians were completely confused by Trump’s brainless incoherence, or they simply couldn’t believe his idiocy and imbecility. But unfortunately they’ve probably caught on.”

Conway later added that Donald Trump “talking to any foreign leader with or without supervision for any length of time is terrifying.”

As Newsweek notes, George Conway has risen to prominence as one of Donald Trump’s fiercest conservative critics. Despite the fact that his wife is a loyal Trump supporter and an administration official, the lawyer has on numerous occasions blasted the president, most often via social media.

George Conway says he and Kellyanne owned a Trump World Tower apartment, rejects emolument clause charge on Trump https://t.co/UgDkHR2Dkg pic.twitter.com/R9kH84f5tq — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 3, 2019

Conway even coined a nickname for the president, “Deranged Donald,” which was trending on Twitter last week. Not one to take criticism lightly, President Donald Trump has already hit back at Conway. In a March Twitter message, Trump described the lawyer as “VERY jealous of his wife’s success,” suggesting that Conway is mad at him for not getting a job “he so desperately wanted.”

Trump punctuated the tweet by describing George Conway as “a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”