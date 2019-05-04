Is ‘The 100’ Season 6 Available On Hulu?

'The 100' fans without cable are desperate to know how they can tune in to Season 6 episodes.

The Season 6 premiere of The 100 kicked off this week on The CW.

As The Inquisitr reported a few months ago, Netflix has a contract with The CW that allows the streaming giant to pick up the entire season of a new series roughly a week after the season finale airs on television. Assuming Season 6 doesn’t have any breaks in between the episodes, the entire season should drop into the Netflix library during August.

Unfortunately, three months is a long time for fans of the series to wait for the new season to drop. So, it makes sense that fans would be looking for alternative ways to get their hands on the episodes sooner than August.

The next obvious question among fans is whether Season 6 of The 100 is available for Hulu subscribers. For those unfamiliar with Hulu, the streaming service operates a little differently than Netflix when it comes to some network contracts.

Hulu establishes contracts with certain networks that allows the streaming service to air new episodes of shows the day after they air.

Confirmed by Decider, The CW does not have a contract with Hulu. So, you won’t be able to find new episodes of Season 6 on there.

The CW, like most networks, does offer its own streaming service where fans can turn to watch new episodes of Season 6. Unlike other networks, The CW does not charge anything or require you to sign up for a subscription to tune into their content. So, the network streaming app provides you with an opportunity to watch Season 6 episodes before August without having to spend any money.

#The100's @JRothenbergTV teases Season 6's big story reset, filming in new landscapes, the future of the series and more. https://t.co/cUJj2JBTXs — TV Insider (@TVInsider) April 30, 2019

For those who aren’t caught up, Season 5 of The 100 came to an end with everyone still alive on earth blasting off into space before being placed in cryo sleep until it became safe to return to earth.

Monty and Harper opted not to enter cryo sleep and to live out the remainder of their lives on the ship. During which time, they discovered Earth did not return to normal as expected. So, they searched and discovered a new planet for their friends to call home.

Loading...

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere of #The100 tonight, showrunner @JRothenbergTV talks time jumps, guest directors, and planning ahead for Season 7. https://t.co/KwftC3dBSl — Collider (@Collider) April 30, 2019

The Season 6 trailer reveals Bellamy, Clarke, and Octavia heading down to explore the new planet while most stay on the ship in space. The exploration team quickly realize the new planet comes with its own set of problems and they don’t know how to survive on it the same way they had adapted to survive on earth.

The first five seasons of The 100 are available for streaming via Netflix.