‘Avengers: Endgame’ Prepares For Second Huge Weekend, Could Overtake ‘Avatar’ Within Weeks

It's no longer a matter of "if," but simply a matter of "how fast" for Marvel's epic movie.

Just in case you were somehow under a rock or something, Marvel’s latest epic film opened in theaters one week ago and it has already smashed numerous records. As Avengers: Endgame heads into its second weekend, many experts are already expecting it to cross over the $2 billion mark. That being said, it is believed that the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will surpass Avatar as the highest grossing film of all time in just a few weeks.

Box Office Mojo tallied up the numbers for Avengers: Endgame through May 2, 2019, and the film had already brought in $473.89 million. Along with $1.3 million in the international market, the Marvel flick has already earned a massive $1.785 billion in just one week and it’s hard to believe those numbers are even possible.

There really is no way Endgame is going to do and the legs it will possibly have as time goes on, but that may not even matter at the rate it is moving.

The current record for the largest ever second weekend in release is $149 million which was earned by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. That was for the domestic box office, and it is truly expected that Avengers: Endgame is going to beat out that total.

Along with the international box office take this weekend, Endgame will likely go over the $2 billion mark and that means Disney and Marvel will have their eyes set on James Cameron’s Avatar.

BREAKING!!! #AVENGERS #ENDGAME crossed $1.2 BILLION OVERSEAS and has now grossed $1.664 BILLION WORLDWIDE!! It’s set to cross $2 BILLION WORLDWIDE this weekend & should pass AVATAR ($2.78 billion) as the highest grossing movie of all time in a couple more weeks! pic.twitter.com/g8hHCd4Xkc — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) May 2, 2019

Avatar hit theaters in late 2009 and it ended up earning $760.5 million at the domestic box office for its full run. As detailed by Box Office Mojo, it was the international haul that brought in so much and elevated it to the highest grossing movie of all time with $2.787 million when not adjusting older films for inflation.

Many people have said that record would never be broken, but it seems as if it is going to happen in less than a month. Making things even stranger is that Disney now owns both of those franchises after acquiring 21st Century Fox in a deal completed earlier this year.

Three new films are opening in wide release this weekend and they could do some to hurt the box office intake of Endgame, but not a ton. Interestingly enough, each of the new releases will have unique audiences with Long Shot (comedy), The Intruder (thriller), and UglyDolls (animated musical).

Each of those films should do fairly well, but along with new and repeat viewers, Avengers: Endgame is easily going to top the box office for its second week in release. The numbers have already been incredibly staggering and its had to even guess where Marvel’s latest film is going to end up, but the ride to get there will be incredibly fun.