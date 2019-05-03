‘RHOC’ Season 14 News: Cast Enjoys ‘Crazy’ Night Out While In Miami With Rumored Newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Was Braunwyn Windham-Burke spotted with her rumored new co-stars?

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson recently flew to Miami, Florida, for a “crazy, fun” girls-only trip with rumored newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

According to a report from Page Six on May 1, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast — who are currently in production on the upcoming 14th season of the show — travel to the east coast for a quick vacation. There, they celebrate Shannon Beador’s recent divorce, and Vicki Gunvalson’s recent engagement.

While the outlet confirmed that Windham-Burke was also in Miami, it is not yet known how much she filmed with the other women of the show. As fans of the series may have noticed, Windham-Burke — who was first spotted with the ladies of the show in February of this year — has been in a lot of the same places at the same times as her rumored co-stars. However, she has not yet been confirmed as a full or part-time cast member.

During one particular outing in Miami earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Orange County ladies arrived at a nightclub around midnight, and remained at the venue until 4 a.m. According to the report, the women were having a lot of fun with one another, and there were “no fights or drama.”

“Shannon, Tamra and Kelly were spotted dancing on stage and at their VIP table drinking vodka and champagne all night long,” the insider added.

During her trip to Florida with the women, Windham-Burke didn’t share any photos with her co-stars. However, she did post a photo of herself and her husband — and in the caption of her photo, she spoke out about her “crazy friends.”

In February, Radar Online shared a report regarding Windham-Burke’s addition to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, and said that while it was “too soon” to tell how she would fit in. The report added that she seemed to be adapting to the group fairly quickly.

“It is rare for Shannon to take a liking to a new cast member like she has to Braunwyn, but that isn’t a bad thing,” the source noted.

It was also noted by Radar Online that, while there were swirling rumors suggesting Windham-Burke was brought to the cast to replace Gunvalson — who was allegedly demoted — this was not at all the case.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will air on Bravo TV sometime this summer. A premiere date has not yet been set.