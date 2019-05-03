David Eason’s Instagram Deleted After Sharing Dog Video: What Did Jenelle Evans Say On Twitter?

Did Instagram give him the boot yet again?

David Eason’s Instagram page has been deleted.

Just days after the former Teen Mom 2 star posted a video of his late dog Nugget nipping at his daughter, 2-year-old Ensley, as well as a photo of her injured cheek, his page has been completely removed from the social media platform. Now, when fans visit the page under the user name “hicktownking,” they receive a message that reads, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

As fans have surely heard, Eason all but admitted to killing Nugget for snapping at Ensley earlier this week and a short time later, Evans took to her Instagram page to speak of her devastation over the incident. Along with a photo of the animal, Evans said she was “crying” every day and completely distraught over their family’s loss.

On Eason’s Instagram page, prior to the account being deleted, he told his fans and followers that he would do anything to make sure that his family was protected.

“I dont [sic] give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face … whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that sh*t at all,” he wrote at the time, according to a Page Six report. “Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Immediately after Eason’s alleged dog killing was reported, Evans shared a number of posts on her Twitter page in which she encouraged her fans and followers not to make assumptions about what was going on between her and Eason. Even after a fan suggested she inform her online audience about her plans to either stay with Eason or leave him, Evans refused to share any details about what may happen to her marriage.

“I feel like all of you should leave me alone about MY PERSONAL BUSINESS,” she tweeted.

Evans and Eason got married in September 2017 and share one child, daughter Ensley. Meanwhile, Evans is also mom to 9-year-old Jace, who she shares with her mother, Barbara Evans, who was given custody of him when he was a baby, and 4-year-old Kaiser, who she shares with former fiancé Nathan Griffith.

To see more of Evans and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. Eason was fired from the series in February 2018.