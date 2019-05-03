‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, May 2: Hope Asks Flo To Join Hope For The Future

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, May 2, features Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), who reminded Flo (Katrina Bowden) of her birthright. At Flo’s apartment, she and Flo discussed the pact that they had made. They had decided that Flo would not tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) about the baby. She wanted her daughter to move forward and leave the past behind. Shauna also wanted Flo to take the job at Forrester Creations, and Flo still believed that Hope should have her child back, but her mother would not hear of it. She said that the baby was being taken care of, per She Knows Soaps.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope discussed Flo. Hope pointed out that there was a possibility that Flo may not take the job. She said that it might be awkward for her to work with her baby’s adoptive mother, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Flo and Shauna arrived at Forrester Creations. Hope met them at Pam’s (Alley Mills) desk. She took them into the design office where they met Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Shauna gushed at meeting Ridge and called him an icon. Flo went on to explain that her mother worked at a boutique in Las Vegas. Ridge turned his attention to Flo. He thanked her for the gift she gave him in his granddaughter Pheobe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). Flo was overwhelmed by his act of kindness.

Ridge's kindness intensifies Flo's guilty conscience as she ponders whether or not to accept Hope's offer. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/2nKKaB3tAJ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2jjPpC5vB3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 2, 2019

Hope told Flo that they wanted to show her their appreciation by offering her a job. She said that wanted her to work on Hope’s line, Hope For The Future. Shauna told Hope that Flo was grateful. Hope noticed that Flo was rather quiet and assumed it was because of Phoebe. Flo told her that the situation was very complicated. Hope didn’t want Flo to feel forced and would give her the space to make her own decision.

Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) was excited about some tickets that he got for a show. However, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) was not paying attention to her boyfriend. She was thinking about the pact that she made with Flo and Shauna. Xander noticed that she was distracted and encouraged her to open up to him. He wanted to know if she was worried about her father. Zoe finally told him that she was in over her head and didn’t want anything to come between them. Xander assured her that they were solid.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.