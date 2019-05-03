Regina King Signs A Multi-Year First Look Deal With Netflix Months After First Oscar Win

Regina King is now working with Netflix to produce films and television series for the streaming service.

Huffington Post reports that the Oscar winner that her production company, King’s Company, Royal Ties, signed a multi-year deal that will give her company the right of first refusal of unwritten projects. King’s sister, Reina, will act as head of production for the company. King’s new deal comes shortly after her sweep during this year’s awards season. The longtime actress received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in If Beale Street Could Talk. King also took home an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Limited Series after starring in Netflix’s Seven Seconds. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, released a statement about how excited he was to work with the star.

“Regina King is a multi-faceted talent both behind and in front of the camera. She’s been a trailblazer for years, with boundless creativity and impeccable taste in projects, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she will bring her formidable talents to Netflix,” Sarandos said.

King reportedly added to the statement, saying she was “beyond thrilled” about the new venture.

While the Netflix deal is new for King, she has been behind the scenes of shows for several years. The actress has landed directing gigs on hit shows like Shameless, This is Us, Being Mary Jane, Southland and Insecure. According to IMDB, King also has producer credits on films like The Finest and Turnaround and documentaries like Story of a Village and Side by Side: The Story of the 50/50 Group of Sierra Leone. Ebony shared that the Friday actress is the latest Hollywood producer to join Netflix. She joins Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris and Ryan Murphy in creating content for the streaming platform.

This past April, the multi-talented star was also named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people of the year. The American Crime alum Sandra Oh, Gayle King, Taylor Swift and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the honor. Fellow Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis wrote about King for the Time 100 spotlight. In the excerpt, Davis said over the years King has become family to her and that she admires King’s excitement when she sees her peers get their shine.

“Regina enjoys watching other actors fly. And that is rare in a profession that is about deprivation,” Davis wrote. “I think she’s excited for her growth as an actor but also the other side: being a director, being a leader, having a production company. Because that changes the game: the power of what’s on the page is going to change how people of color and women are seen in the business. When she sees her peers receive awards and other accolades.”