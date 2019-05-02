Kamala Harris Claps Back At Donald Trump After He Calls Her ‘Very Nasty’ And A ‘Lunatic’ For Grilling Barr

Donald Trump apparently did not appreciate the questioning of Attorney general William Barr by California Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Following her questioning of Attorney General William Barr at Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, first-term California Senator Kamala Harris found herself the target of name-calling attack by Donald Trump, who labeled Harris “nasty” and a “lunatic,” as Inquisitr reported. But on Thursday, Harris took a moment to hit back at Trump, responding to his attack — but choosing to take the high road.

Harris — like fellow Judiciary Committee members Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey — is a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, leading Trump to accuse them of simply trying score “political points,” and claiming that the three senators “don’t care” about the hearing. Trump, per a Vanity Fair account, dismissed the questioning of all three Senators, calling Barr a “highly respected, great attorney general, and he’s got to take the abuse from people that are running for office.”

He also described Harris and the other senators as “ranting and raving like lunatics” during the hearing. But interviewed on CNN Thursday morning, Harris responded to Trump’s verbal assaults.

“We have a president of the United States whose primary interest I think… has been to obstruct justice,” Harris said, as quoted by The Independent newspaper. “My primary interest is to pursue justice. You can call that whatever name you want, but I think that’s what the American people want in a leader.”

In the hearing on Wednesday, as Inquisitr reported, Harris produced a startling admission from Barr. Though he initially claimed that he found the evidence collect by special counsel Robert Mueller to be “not sufficient” to charge Trump with obstruction of justice, Barr admitted to Harris that he had not actually reviewed Mueller’s evidence, on which Mueller based his report.

Nonetheless, according to the Washington news site Axios, sources inside the White House say that Trump “thought Barr was great and did an excellent job.” Behind the scenes, Trump praised Barr for his “toughness and competence.”

In a Fox News interview just last week, Trump also used the word “nasty” to describe Harris, telling Fox hosts Sean Hannity “has got a little bit of a nasty wit but that might be it,’ as quoted by Real Clear Politics.

Trump famously insulted his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton during a presidential debate, calling her “such a nasty woman,” as CNN reported at the time.

According to experts quoted by The Washington Post, the use of they word “nasty” as an insult to women by men dates back to American colonial times, and was used to deride any woman “who refuses to remain in her proper place, as defined by men. One who challenges male authority.”