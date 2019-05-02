Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Summer Wedding In France Is Reportedly Still On After Surprise Vegas Ceremony

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have overtaken headlines today after news broke that the couple had a surprise wedding ceremony last night in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards.

Many may have found the news shocking, especially after the Jonas Brother himself confirmed that the nuptials would be taking place in France later this summer, but according to People Magazine, the pair had a good reason for tying the knot stateside.

As the news outlet noted, there are a few conditions that must be met in order for non-residents to wed abroad. Per the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in France, at least one member of the couple must reside in France for at least forty days before the marriage, thus preventing any impromptu weddings between those only visiting the country for a short period of time. The guidelines also state that religious ceremonies held in France “do not constitute a legal marriage.” For this reason, most international couples hold their official marriage at home before a more symbolic ceremony abroad.

A source revealed to the news outlet that the 29-year-old singer and the Game of Thrones actress held their spur-of-the-moment Vegas wedding to fulfill the latter condition, assuring that when the pair says their “I do’s” later this year, it will be legitimate.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the insider dished.

While not much is known about Joe and Sophie’s European wedding, People Magazine reported that the musician did recently reveal the one thing he needs to have at the event.

“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” he said during an interview on the Zach Sang Show.

Joe and his brothers, Nick and Kevin, further explained that the importance of assuring that the beer would never stop flowing was in hopes to avoid an issue that Nick ran into during his lavish wedding to Priyanka Chopra last year.

Joe Jonas is set to marry Sophie Turner this summer in France, a country renowned for its incredible wine, food… and lack of Coors Light https://t.co/9Nl3W3sfEQ — Evening Standard Insider (@StandardInsider) April 16, 2019

“Our friends drink a lot of beer, specifically, and we ran out of beer at the wedding, at my wedding, which was a big issue,” Nick explained.

“It starts to get very dark very fast with hard alcohol instead,” Kevin jokingly added. “It’s just like ‘Oh, we’re doing this now? Okay.'”

Hopefully, there was no shortage of the beverage after Joe and Sophie’s Vegas wedding last night. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pair became man and wife at A Little Wedding Chapel in Sin City following the Jonas Brother’s first awards show performance in a decade at the Billboard Music Awards.

With his brothers by his side as groomsmen, Joe exchanged vows and Ring Pop rings with his love Sophie Turner in a ceremony complete with an Elvis impersonator as their officiant. The event was attended by a number of famous faces including Khalid and Diplo, who streamed the entire event through his Instagram Live.