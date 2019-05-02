Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Uses Douglas As A Pawn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 3 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will be the target of Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) schemes. The designer has been plotting to make her his own and he will manipulate the situation to get what he wants.

Ever since Thomas returned to Los Angeles, Hope has been supportive of him. However, she has only seen him as the father of a little boy whom she has grown to care about. Hope and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) share a deep bond. Both of them have lost an important person in their lives and they have been able to connect over their losses. Hope has given him the opportunity to talk about Caroline and the little boy has been able to start picking up the pieces. Douglas has even asked the blonde to be his mother.

However, Thomas took Douglas’s question to heart and is trying to win Hope for himself. The designer told Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that he has every intention of breaking up Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). He believes that Liam belongs with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls, while Hope’s place is with him and Douglas. Sally tried to reason with him and repeatedly pointed out that Hope was married. However, Thomas remained adamant that he would win Hope’s hand.

Thomas uses Liam's trip to Paris to make a subtle move on Hope. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/CnWaVOK6xC #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/lLyKuMbbTk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 29, 2019

Thomas has already proved that he will do whatever it takes to get Hope into his life. He presented Hope with a drawing that was supposedly from Douglas. She was touched by the gesture and especially its message that said that he loved her.

According to Highlight Hollywood, Thomas will take this one step further. He has already seen how affected Hope was by Douglas’ supposed drawing, so he knows that she has a soft spot for his son. Thomas will use Douglas as a pawn. He knows that they share a connection and he will use it to his advantage. He wants Hope at all costs.

But will Hope break her vows to Liam and fall into the arms of another man? B&B viewers know that he has also been poisoning Hope’s mind. He has repeatedly stated that Liam belongs with the girls and it seems as if Hope may agree with him. She already feels guilty that they don’t have a full-time father.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.