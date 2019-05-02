Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Will Speak To A Florida Church About Her Cancer Battle

It will be her first public speaking engagement since her cancer diagnosis last fall.

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, will speak about her cancer battle at a Florida church for a Mother’s Day event. This will be her first public speaking engagement since her cancer diagnosis last fall.

As Pop Culture reports, Beth has been invited to The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, where she’s expected to deliver a message of “hope, faith and of a Mother’s highest place of honor,” according to the church’s social media accounts. Her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, will also be in attendance, although he is not expected to speak.

Beth, 51, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017. She was treated for Stage 2 throat cancer at the time, and later fully recovered — or so she believed. However, in late 2018 she was taken in for emergency surgery, where doctors found out that the cancer had spread to her lungs. She has been battling cancer ever since, reportedly though chemotherapy — or possibly through an unspecified alternative treatment, depending on conflicting accounts.

Regardless of how she is fighting her cancer, she has attempted to remain positive throughout. Speaking to a local radio station, Beth told the hosts that the cancer battle has been the fight of her life.

“Fighting cancer is the toughest battle I’ve ever been in. But my faith in God and the love of my family is helping me through. I am so honored to have been asked by Pastors Ralph and Joanne to share my story with their congregation, especially on Mother’s Day.”

Her husband, Duane, has been very supportive.

“I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time… I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it.”

Though it’s not a prominent part of the family’s public image, Beth and Doug both say that their faith is an important part of their lives. As Beliefnet reports, both Chapmans claim to be born-again Christians, with Duane saying that he found God while behind bars. Dog did admit, however, that he isn’t always “Christ-like,” especially when shouting obscenities at bail-jumpers he’s trying to capture.

As for Beth, she hasn’t necessarily been silent as of late. Throughout her battle, she’s given interviews and posted updates about her life on her various social media accounts.

For those who are interested in hearing Beth’s message, but aren’t able to make it to the event, The Source Church will live-stream her appearance. Beth’s remarks are schedule to take place on Sunday, May 11, at 9 a.m. EST — and again at 11 a.m. EST.