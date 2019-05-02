Did ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Just Silence Rumors Claiming She’s Pregnant?

Maci Bookout previously shared a photo in which she seemed to be sporting a baby bump.

Maci Bookout has often expressed interest in welcoming a fourth child with husband Taylor McKinney, but is she pregnant at this time? It doesn’t look that way.

Although the Teen Mom OG star faced a number of pregnancy rumors earlier this year — after sharing a series of photos in which she appeared to be a bit larger in the midsection than what was normal for her — her latest Instagram photos show no signs of a baby bump.

Days ago, The Cheat Sheet shared an article in which they revealed that a number of Bookout’s followers have been sharing sarcastic photos about her “disappearing” baby bump.

“Here come the ‘she’s totally hiding a bump the way she’s standing’ comments,” one person wrote.

“Oh my gosh, you’re not pregnant like all these Instagram stories said!!!” another fan joked.

Bookout currently shares her oldest son, 10-year-old Bentley, with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards. She also shares her two youngest children — 3-year-old Jayde Carter and 2-year-old Maverick Reed — with McKinney.

In late 2017, Bookout tragically miscarried her fourth child, and the following year, she opened up about the devastating event on Teen Mom OG while chatting with her husband. At the time, Bookout said she was unsure if she would be okay with getting pregnant again, and discussed the possibility of an adoption.

Before Bookout was seen discussing her miscarriage on Teen Mom OG, she spoke of her desire to adopt a child during an interview with People.

“We’ve both have [sic] talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically,” Bookout said at the time. “For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”

According to Bookout, she believes that she and McKinney should adopt because they are financially able to do so, and would love to introduce their children to the gift of adoption.

While Bookout later revealed on Teen Mom OG that she would agree to another pregnancy if her husband was set on welcoming a biological child, her dreams of an adoption appeared to be her main priority for the future.

Bookout and her family, along with her co-stars, will return to MTV later this year for a new season of Teen Mom OG. A premiere date has not yet been set.