Brie Larson Gets Support From ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Co-Star Don Cheadle After Body Language Attack

Brie Larson is a superhero in her own right, but her movie co-star Don Cheadle is her ultimate defender. After a video about Larson’s Avengers: Endgame press tour hit YouTube with some questionable commentary by a self-described body language expert, Cheadle stepped up to show his support for his Oscar-winning co-star.

In the video, which you can see below, body language expert Mandy O’Brien relentlessly picked apart Larson’s behavior as she was interviewed alongside Avengers: Endgame co-stars Cheadle and Chris Hemsworth. According to Yahoo Entertainment, O’Brien described Cheadle and Hemsworth as “relaxed” during the interview, but accused Larson of being “stiff” and “trying to be taller than these gentlemen” as she tries to “dominate” her male co-stars and boss them around. O’Brien says that based on their demeanor, it’s an “open secret” the co-stars don’t like each other.

Larson is also called “unprofessional” and immature as she proudly acknowledges doing her own stunts in the hit action film. The Captain Marvel star is also accused of flashing “bedroom eyes” at Hemsworth, which O’Brien explains is a way for her to get him to “validate” her by thinking she’s “pretty.” Larson is being called out for her “slow blinking.”

The video has been widely shared on social media, and Larson has been trolled by haters, one who went so far as to call her a “psycho.”

But Don Cheadle has jumped in to defend Brie Larson from the body bashers. In a series of tweets, Cheadle challenged haters to see his body language as he read the unfair comments about his co-star. The actor called O’Brien’s nonsensical commentary “some of the funniest stuff” he’s ever heard and explained that some of Brie’s “stiff” movements during the interview were due to her trying to keep her ponytail behind her because her hairstylist kept coming it to fix it. You can see Cheadle’s tweets about Larson below.

This is not the first time Brie Larson has been hit with unwarranted online harassment. Salon notes that the 29-year-old movie star has been bashed for much of the past year due to her starring roles in the blockbuster films Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. While Captain Marvel has earned over $1 billion worldwide, Larson’s performance as the female superhero was slammed before the movie was even released, based on the fact that some viewers didn’t want to see a female-fronted superhero movie, to begin with.

According to Vice, a group of online trolls also criticized Larson’s face after the Captain Marvel trailer dropped, dismissing her as “stiff” and “wooden.” Other haters took to social media to note that Larson needs to “smile more,” and an image of a photoshopped, smiley Captain Marvel soon popped up online with claims that Larson was now “fixed” with a digital makeover.

Brie Larson later issued a perfect response on her Instagram story, posting images from Marvel posters with ridiculous looking smiles photoshopped onto the faces of famous male superheroes, including a beaming Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

