Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Spends ‘A Ton’ Of Time With Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly been spending a ton of time with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian has establish a very good co-parenting relationship with Scott Disick, as well as a mutual respect and friendship with Sofia Richie.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is so friendly with Richie that she even reportedly is fine with her spending long periods of time with her children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“As much as people would love there to be, there isn’t any drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney. They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” an insider tells the magazine.

“Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird,” the source revealed to the outlet.

However, fans who are still rooting for Kardashian and Disick to figure out that they’re meant to be, and eventually get back together, may be disappointed.

“As much as Kourtney and Scott get along now, they’re not going to get back together. They’re just both glad to be in a good place,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott Disick recently revealed during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Sofia Richie has no problem with him being close to Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott told Khloe Kardashian during a family trip to Bali that when he first began to date Sofia, she told him that she would never come between his and Kourtney’s relationship, or their family.

Sofia reportedly asked Scott to simply communicate with her and keep her comfortable in the situation, which Disick revealed he found to be extremely mature, especially since Richie is only 20-years-old.

Scott then went on to admit that he doesn’t think he would be able to show the maturity and grace that Sofia has when it comes to his relationship with Kourtney and their three children.

Scott claims that he believes the kids feel whatever is going on in their parents’ relationship, and it is important to him to keep his friendship with Kourtney together.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on E!, or following the pair on Instagram.