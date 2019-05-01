Viral Photo Shows Baylor Women’s Basketball Coach Grimacing At The Fast Food Donald Trump Served In W.H. Visit

Kim Mulkey is apparently not a fan of Donald Trump’s favorite cuisine.

The Baylor University women’s basketball coach brought her team to the White House to celebrate their recent NCAA title, but a viral photo caught Mulkey in a moment of disgust as she looked over the fast food spread that Trump had offered to the team.

After Trump was forced to foot the bill for the NCAA champion Clemson Tigers in their visit to the White House earlier this year (the government shutdown meant that the White House kitchen staff was not available) and decided to go the cheap route with fast food, the president has made it a habit of serving greasy fast food spreads to title-winning teams. Trump himself is a known fast food aficionado, showing off his fast food diet frequently while he was on the campaign trail in 2016.

As the USA Today noted, it didn’t go over so well with the Baylor team. Trump served the team a spread of Burger King, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s, leaving the players somewhat less than excited. Baylor star Kalani Brown shared an Instagram Story about the food itself, showing off the trays filled with likely cold burgers (there were no food lamps seen to keep any of it warm) and a spread of assorted dips at the end.

As her story implied, Brown was far from enthused about it.

Here’s @kalanibrown21 at the White House, laughing as she surveys the Big Macs and Pizza and Fries and BBQ Sauce on display. “Okay, Donnie. Coooool.” pic.twitter.com/TBUs8i9TVI — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) April 29, 2019

But the biggest viral moment came from the team’s coach, Kim Mulkey, who was photographed giving a peek at the fast food and grimacing.

Unlike other coaches of championship-winning teams who have publicly spurred invitations from the White House, Mulkey was enthusiastic about bringing her team to the White House, noting what an honor it would be while keeping politics out of it. Mulkey had title-winning teams during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama presidencies and brought teams both times.

“I’ve been every time for every president,” Mulkey said, via the Washington Post. “It’s not a political issue for me. It’s an honor to go to the White House. I want everyone to say they went to the White House. Not many people can say that. I hope [the] Virginia men go and I can meet [coach] Tony Bennett.

Kim Mulkey's grimace at the sight of a fast food spread for the Baylor Women's Basketball team's visit to the White House is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/rXZ78UJ7ft — Jay Sarkar (@ByJaySarkar) April 29, 2019

So while Kim Mulkey may enjoy the honor of visiting the White House and meeting the president, she may skip the food if her team wins again during Trump’s presidency.