Adele Posts Instagram Meme To ‘Remember Who She Is’ Just Weeks After Split From Simon Konecki

Adele resurfaced on Instagram to let her followers know that she still has a sense of humor following her separation from Simon Konecki.

According to People, the “Chasing Pavements” songstress posted a funny meme that aligns with her recent relationship issues. The meme was posted on Wednesday, and shows two versions of the singer. One photo shows the singer crying during a possible performance. In the other photo, Adele appears empowered in a screen capture of her appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. The meme was shared with Adele’s 31.7 million Instagram followers.

The meme in question received more than 280,000 likes and more than 7,000 comments from Adele’s fans in short order.

“Just the queen can post memes about herself,” one follower wrote.

“Let them know sis!” another admirer chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the couple is parting ways after seven years of marriage. The two share one child together — Angelo, 6. People stated that the rumors of the pair breaking up were instigated when the “One and Only” singer was spotted without her wedding ring months. These rumors circulated well before the split was confirmed by her reps, Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh. The reps stated that Adele and Konecki are “committed to raising their son together lovingly.” They also stated that the pair wouldn’t make any further statements regarding the matter.

The couple has been notoriously private throughout their relationship. Sources claim that the two never shared a “traditional” marriage, and would go weeks without seeing each other due to their demanding schedules. The couple’s marriage was also reportedly over before the public was notified, as Konecki was “doing his own thing,” per People.

Shortly after the news of the split broke, it was reported that Adele was in the studio, working on her next album. In her follow-up to 2015’s 25, the “Hello” singer will reportedly open up about her relationship with Konecki, and chronicle its eventual downfall. A source told Hollywood Life that Adele is allegedly working tirelessly and consistently on her next album, wanting to please her fans. The outlet also claims that the singer has been “heartbroken,” but isn’t letting her sadness affect her career — or her willingness to make sure her son is being taken care of.

“Adele’s been dealing with her many emotions the way she always does, by writing songs. She’s been pouring out her heart in the studio, making music is like therapy for her. Her next album will have songs about Simon and this split,” a source claimed.

Konecki has yet to publicly disclose any comments pertaining to the split.