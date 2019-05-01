Lexi Thompson Driven Off Social Media After ‘Hurtful’ Backlash For Golfing With Donald Trump

The LPGA pro is going dark, but only temporarily.

After playing golf with President Donald Trump and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, LPGA pro Lexi Thompson received a wave of social media backlash — so much that the New York Post reports she has decided to go dark for a while.

“Hey everybody, just want to say I will be taking a break from social media. If I post it will be from my management team for me. I’m too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn’t fair and I’m not dealing with it.”

Thompson, whose full first name is Alexis, thanked her “true fans” and said that the break is temporary but necessary to focus on the important things in her life at the moment.

The 24-year-old had a golf outing with Trump and Limbaugh at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach last week. Before this outing, Thompson has played golf with the president on many occasions, including before he won the 2016 presidential election.

Some of Thompson’s followers responded with support, including Olympian Monica Aksamit.

“Don’t let the internet trolls get you down girl! It’s easy for people to have opinions and voicing them from behind a little screen.”

“F the haters. you are incredible Lexi,” another follower posted.

"I’m too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn’t fair and I’m not dealing with it." Lexi Thompson announced Saturday night that she will be taking a social media break: https://t.co/WBLwJZumuV pic.twitter.com/78Ork3fNgL — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 28, 2019

Thompson is currently ranked eighth in the LPGA and previously talked to Golf Digest about what it was like playing golf with Trump after he became president compared to before.

Loading...

“I’m not into politics, so honestly I can’t even ask him anything.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump has come under fire for his frequent golf trips s— about twice weekly s— that he enjoys with taxpayer money. As of April, he has spent almost $100 million on the outings, which has led to backlash given his frequent attacks on Barack Obama for golfing during his presidency. Not only that, Trump previously said during the 2016 presidential campaign that he would be too busy to golf if he won the election.

In terms of how much each golf trip costs taxpayers, estimates vary. But in a recent report, the Government Accountability Office said that Trump’s trips cost $3.4 million each in travel and security costs. And unlike Obama, who often golfed at military bases at Andrews Air Force Base and Fort Belvoir, Trump opts instead to golf at his company’s properties.

According to the website Trump Golf Count, the president has logged 173 golf trips and cost taxpayers approximately $99 million. But MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin claims that Trump has actually been on 184 golf trips for a total cost of more than $100 million.