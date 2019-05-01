Emma Bunton Admits That The Spice Girls Love Drama

A lot of drama is reportedly surrounding the Spice Girls and Emma Bunton has revealed that the whole group loves reading about it.

Despite headlines insisting that certain band members aren’t getting along, Bunton thinks it’s hilarious to read. She sat down on U.K. TV show Lorraine to spill her thoughts.

“There’s always a hoo-ha. Absolutely. We’re in the studio and we’re laughing, we love the drama,” she said giggling.

“We’re having a ball. And we watch all of that happening in the press and it’s quite funny. We’re there having our lunch (reading the papers) going, ‘Oh, did that happen today?’ It’s quite funny.”

In the same interview, which has been uploaded to Lorraine’s official YouTube channel, she revealed that Victoria Beckham will not be performing on stage with the rest of the girls but Emma confirmed that Victoria will be watching the show. Bunton admitted she wasn’t surprised about her not joining the comeback tour as she felt that when the Spice Girls performed at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony, it would be the last time they would perform together as a five-piece band.

“I think we kind of knew it wouldn’t happen again after the Olympics,” she said.

“It was something that we all felt. OK, this could be the last time [for] the five of us. But we feel really strong now as a four, the show’s great. We’ve created this show and it’s very special,” she continued.

However, Emma wasn’t on the show just to discuss the Spice Girls reunion. She promoted My Happy Place, her first solo album in 13 years. The album debuted at No. 11 in the U.K. and contains collaborations with Will Young, Robbie Williams, Josh Kumra, and her long-term boyfriend Jade Jones.

Spice fans might be relieved to have new Bunton music, but she did reveal in an interview on the British television show, Sunday Brunch, that there are no plans for any new Spice Girls music in the future, as The Inquisitr recently reported.

Yesterday, the group revealed that they had teamed up with Mr. Men and Little Miss by releasing their own reading books for children. Each Spice will have her own book and story for fans to read. Fans were disappointed that there wasn’t an individual story for Victoria, The Inquisitr noted.

On May 24, the group’s comeback tour titled “Spice World” will start in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park. Their schedule takes the band across the U.K. with a stop at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where they are scheduled to play to three massive crowds. All the dates announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.