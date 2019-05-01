‘The View’ Star Stuns Fans With Admission They’re Writing An Erotic Novel

This panelist on The View just admitted on the ABC talk series that she is writing a novel that has some erotic “comedy” in it, during a discussion with novelist E.L. James, who was on the daytime series to promote her new book The Mister. James is the author of the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy of books.

Joy Behar revealed that she’s writing an “erotic comedy” that features two characters doing “an S&M thing.” Behar then noted that in her novel it is the man, not the woman, who is considered submissive.

The revelation shocked her co-hosts, who were speaking to James about how her new novel differs from the worldwide sensation that was Fifty Shades, the collection of erotic novels that spawned three smash hit film adaptations that starred Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

James called her new book a love story between a wealthy man and his maid and revealed, according to Decider, that she enjoys writing stories about women who disarm men. Fans of Fifty Shades of Grey know that although the titular character of Christian Grey is a man who enjoys dominating women in the end, it is his submissive, the young and inexperienced Anastasia Steele, who ultimately has all the power in the relationship.

“I actually am writing something, and it’s the opposite,” Behar revealed during the discussion. “Where the man is getting hit. It’s sort of an S&M thing they’re doing.”

Behar’s fellow panelists, which include moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman, couldn’t contain their giggles, leading McCain to joke that the man at the center of the book is “Trump,” which led Huntsman to quip, “in handcuffs.”

Behar has penned five books thus far. Her first was the comedy tome titled Joy Shtick Or What is the Existential Vacuum and Does it Come with Attachments, which were published in 1999, followed by When You Need a Lift: But Don’t Want to Eat Chocolate, Pay a Shrink, Or Drink a Bottle of Gin in 2007. She also authored The Great Gasbag: An A-to-Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World in 2017.

Loading...

Behar also authored two children’s books — Sheetzucacapoopoo: My Kind of Dog in 2006 and Sheetzucacapoopoo: Max Goes to the Dogs in 2009.

The longest-running host on the series, Behar was one of the original panelists handpicked by The View creator Barbara Walters to host alongside moderator Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Walters. She was originally hired to fill in when Walters was on assignment for ABC News, but proved such a hit with viewers that she was eventually hired for a full-time position with the show, which recently celebrated its 22nd season on-air.