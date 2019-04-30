Kylie Jenner Tells Travis Scott: ‘Let’s Have Another Baby’ In Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner wants to have another baby with Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced that she wanted another child with the rapper via social media this week.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to wish Travis Scott a happy birthday. The makeup mogul posted a series of photos of herself and her baby daddy, revealing that she has loved watching him become into an amazing partner, friend, son, and father to their little girl, Stormi.

To close out the message, Jenner tells Scott, “Let’s f*** around and have another baby,” much to the delight of her millions of social media followers.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Jenner’s hinted at having another baby on social media. Earlier this year she posted a photo of herself with Scott and captioned it, “baby #2?”

In the photos, Kylie is seen beaming a smile at Travis, snuggling up to him in a mirror selfie, and engaging a family hug with their 1-year-old daughter.

Other photos include show Scott and Stormi smiling at one another while lounging by the pool, and sleeping next to one another in bed. Later, Travis responded to the sweet birthday shout out, replying “I love you mama/wifey.”

As many fans already know, Kylie and Travis call each other hubby and wifey, which has sparked rumors that the pair may be secretly engaged, or even already married.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were recently at the center of some cheating rumors.

Back in February, it was reported that Jenner had found incriminating messages on Scott’s phone, which led her to believe the rapper may have cheated on her. However, it seems that the couple have smoothed all of their issues out, and they’ve been seen showing off major PDA ever since.

Sources tell People Magazine that following the rumors, Travis is all about Kylie and Stormi, and doing whatever it takes to make sure his family is happy and healthy.

“Travis is really making an effort. He wants Kylie to be happy. He wants her to know that he very much cares about their family,” an insider dished.

The source went on to say that Scott’s touring schedule has been hard for Jenner, as the couple spend a lot of time apart when he is on the road. However, things are reportedly great when they are together as a family with little Stormi.

