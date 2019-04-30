‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting News: Melissa Claire Egan Back As Chelsea

New The Young and the Restless casting news reveals that Melissa Claire Egan will return to Genoa City as Chelsea Newman sometime in June.

Earlier today, Egan took to social media to share a link to an interview in Entertainment Weekly announcing her return. On Instagram, she wrote, “Told ya it was just ‘goodbye for now’!!! This is gonna be goooooood Watch #YR!”

Egan revealed that she begins filming in May and will debut on the show in early summer, so things should heat up in June in Genoa City for sure. Also returning sometime soon is Adam Newman, who’s been recast with actor Mark Grossman.

Ever since Chelsea packed up Conor and Christian and left Genoa City in 2018, viewers have wished for her return. At the last moment, Chelsea had a change of heart, and she left Christian at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle), and since then Nick (Joshua Morrow) has raised him as his son. Eventually, Nick learned that Christian isn’t his biological son, but he retained custody of the little boy whose biological parents are Adam and Sage.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that head writer Josh Griffin teased Adam Newman’s imminent return for May sweeps. He called into question of if the character Grossman will portray really is Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) son.

Chelsea’s return will make for some interesting moments with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam as well. Before her hasty departure, Chelsea and Nick were engaged to be married, and they lived in her penthouse, which Nick eventually sold to Neil (Kristoff St. John) after Chelsea left town. Before his supposed death, Nick’s brother Adam called Chelsea his wife. The brothers could find themselves in a love triangle depending on where both Chelsea and Adam have been all this time.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Nick will begin to look at somebody from his past romantically again, and he’ll ultimately experience his biggest nightmare, which causes him to fight for his family. Victor still owes Nick revenge after he pretended to be J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) last year and started Dark Horse, which hurt Newman Enterprises. The Mustache goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants, and this storyline sounds like it could shape up to be epic Victor Newman drama.

With Chelsea returning to town, Genoa City will undoubtedly get a lot more interesting, and perhaps she will team up with Phyllis’s new accessories company and restart her fashion design brand, Chelsea 2.0 once things settle down a bit.