‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, May 1: Wyatt & Flo Kiss Passionately After He Asks Her Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 1 reveal that Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) past may influence his spur-of-the-moment decisions. The tall, dark, and handsome man has been hurt too many times by women who profess to love him. Therefore it should come as no surprise when he goes on the offense when he suspects that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is cheating on him.

It was Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) who first insinuated that Sally and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) were playing Wyatt for a fool. She spied Sally and Thomas in an embrace at Forrester Creations. She ran straight to Wyatt and told him about what she saw. However, Wyatt defended his girlfriend and said that Sally was probably comforting Thomas. After all, Caroline Spencer had recently died.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt will begin to get suspicious of his girlfriend when he finds out that Sally and Thomas have been texting each other. One of the messages will talk about a “secret” that they’re keeping. While Wyatt is the jealous type, he knows that Sally and Thomas were once on the brink of getting married. Wyatt may believe that they are having a secret affair behind his back.

Wyatt will want to lash out against Sally and hurt her because he thinks that she is being unfaithful. According to Highlight Hollywood, he will ask Flo out on a date. His high school sweetheart has made it very obvious that she wants them to get back together. Wyatt knows that she won’t reject his advances.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video, per Twitter, shows that Wyatt will tell Flo, “I’ve been thinking about you a lot lately.” It seems as if he has been harboring feelings for the blonde. Soon, the two will kiss passionately and reignite their romance.

Flo’s joy at Wyatt’s interest will come at the expense of Sally. She will be heartbroken by Wyatt who so easily believed the worst of her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week state that she will make a full confession to Wyatt. She will tell him about the secret that she had been keeping from him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt will be stunned when he realizes that Sally and Thomas were never together. Sally had been hiding the fact that Thomas wanted to break up Hope and Liam’s marriage.

