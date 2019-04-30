Queen Elizabeth Visits Meghan Markle At Frogmore Cottage Ahead Of Baby Birth

Queen Elizabeth, England’s reigning monarch and grandmother to Princes William and Harry, reportedly paid granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle a visit at Frogmore Cottage for an informal visit ahead of the newbie royal’s first baby birth. The Daily Express reported that the queen met with Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, who has reportedly arrived in England to be on hand when her daughter gives birth.
“Her Majesty wanted to formally welcome the Sussexes to their new home so she was one of their first visitors,” reported the Daily Express. “After all, they’ve practically moved into her back garden. She visited with other family members and Harry and Meghan were delighted to show them around.”
Other alleged visitors to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new home were Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Zara and Mike Tindall, and other royals whom the Daily Express did not name. Prince William and Middleton visited their brother and sister-in-law on Easter Sunday following church services as Markle was unable to attend the family event, reported Harper’s Bazaar. The couple spent a “lovely afternoon” with Markle and Harry, reported the publication.
Markle and Prince Harry recently moved from Harry’s royal’s bachelor home on the grounds of Buckingham Palace to Frogmore Cottage. The cottage was built in 1680 and has reportedly been a residence used by the royal family since 1792. It is called Frogmore Cottage due to the surplus of frogs in the area.
Both Prince Harry and Markle reportedly love the town of Windsor, where their new home is located. The royal couple took their official engagement portraits at Frogmore Cottage in 2017 prior to their May 2018 wedding. They also held their royal wedding reception at the main house on the property after their formal Kensington Palace wedding reception hosted by the queen.
The couple chose to move out of the royal residences, where Harry’s brother Prince William has a series of apartments for himself, Middleton, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in the heart of London.
Royal correspondent for The Sun, Emily Andrews, posted on her official Twitter account why the Sussexes were moving. Her story was confirmed by Kensington Palace.
Kensington Palace confirm my story that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex #HarryandMeghan will move out of KP next year to Frogmore Cottage as their official residence. Their office will continue to be at Kensington Palace with the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/yzvcv7d75W
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) November 24, 2018
While the move had royal watchers up in arms over brothers William and Harry splitting their buddy-buddy brotherhood, a royal source told The Sunday Times,
“The brothers have leaned on each other and looked after each other since their mother died. But now they have their own families, they no longer rely on each other as before.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first child together any day now. The couple will celebrate their first anniversary on May 19.