Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’ May Sweeps Preview: Summer Refuses To Give Up Kyle

New The Young and the Restless spoilers for May sweeps reveal that Summer will not go down without a fight when it comes to Kyle.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) told Summer (Hunter King) in no uncertain terms after the opening of Society that he loves Lola (Sasha Calle) and wants to be with her. Kyle even asked Summer for a divorce or annulment and expressed his desire that they remain friends. However, Kyle promised Summer at least a year of marriage in exchange for her liver donation to Lola, and Summer wants her remaining 11 or so months of holy matrimony.

The Inquisitr reported that Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle) will sleep together this week. However, that does not mean that these two will end up being free and clear to be together.

Josh Griffin, Y&R head writer, recently discussed the excitement he has planned for viewers in May with Soaps In Depth. He revealed, “Summer will not go down without a fight and pulls out all the stops to prove to Kyle that she is a far better match for him than Lola!”

For months, now, Summer has worked to convince Kyle that Lola isn’t the one for him, but so far all her plans have failed. Sure, Kyle consummated their marriage, but his heart has stayed with Lola the entire time. Despite Jack (Peter Bergman) warning him to do right by Summer, Kyle has followed his heart, and it could end up with disastrous consequences for him.

Plus, Lola may not even have time to fully devote to her relationship with Kyle given that she’s realizing her dream of being head chef at a hip, new restaurant. According to Griffin, Lola “will be distracted by her new position [as chef] at Society. And she also needs to keep her guard up if she wants to protect her future relationship with Kyle.”

Count on Summer to take advantage of Lola’s focus on her new job to continue moving in on Kyle. Because of their marriage, it seems that Summer holds all the cards right now, and unless Kyle can somehow convince her to grant him a divorce, disentangling himself from her will prove to be complicated. Plus, Summer is Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) daughter, and she’s learned from the best. Kyle must consider Summer’s thirst for revenge if he chooses to cross her further. Plus, Kyle also appears to feel fond of Summer, so he would like to extract himself without hurting her too badly.